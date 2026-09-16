New Sprint format promises more overtakes and thrills at Yas Marina
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will host a Formula 1 Sprint race for the first time, organisers Ethara Live have confirmed.
The announcement follows the release of next season's F1 calendar, with Yas Marina Circuit set to stage the season finale from 9-12 December 2027. The Sprint race will be contested next year over 100km with no mandatory pit stops, taking place on the Saturday with eight championship points on offer to the winner.
Yas Marina becomes one of 10 venues hosting a Sprint in 2027.
Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said in a statement: "Every year we grow and evolve the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and we're delighted to have reached an agreement with Formula 1 to bring the F1 Sprint to our event. This increasingly popular format would draw more fans to Abu Dhabi, strengthen the event's position on the global calendar and bring more returns for the emirate's economy and the Abu Dhabi destination brand."
The Sprint format was first introduced in 2021 and has proven popular with fans.
Tracks selected to host one are chosen for their high overtaking potential, encouraging aggressive racing over the 30 minutes it takes to complete the 100km distance.
The addition of the Sprint means competitive action at Yas Marina will now begin on Friday.
Sprint qualifying will replace what was Free Practice 2, with the Sprint race itself replacing Free Practice 3 on Saturday. Qualifying for the Grand Prix will follow later that day as usual, setting the grid for Sunday's season-ending race.
David Powell, Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer at Ethara, said: "We're raising the bar on the fan experience and delivering more value to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. With more competitive racing on the track, unparalleled entertainment programme – Yasalam and compelling destination experiences all included in the ticket, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will offer an unbeatable package worthy of the F1 season finale."
Attention now turns to this year's event, with the 2026 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 18th edition of the race, scheduled to take place from 3-6 December.
Organisers say ticket availability is limited, with fans urged to book via abudhabigp.com. Supporters can also pre-register on the same site to be notified when 2027 tickets go on sale.
The 2025 edition drew a record attendance of 339,000.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket inclusions provide complimentary access to a number of the emirate's attractions, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena and Qasr Al Watan.