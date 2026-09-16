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Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to add F1 sprint race for the first time in major calendar shake-up

New Sprint format promises more overtakes and thrills at Yas Marina

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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File photo used for illustrative purposes.
File photo used for illustrative purposes.
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Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will host a Formula 1 Sprint race for the first time, organisers Ethara Live have confirmed.

The announcement follows the release of next season's F1 calendar, with Yas Marina Circuit set to stage the season finale from 9-12 December 2027. The Sprint race will be contested next year over 100km with no mandatory pit stops, taking place on the Saturday with eight championship points on offer to the winner.

Yas Marina becomes one of 10 venues hosting a Sprint in 2027.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said in a statement: "Every year we grow and evolve the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and we're delighted to have reached an agreement with Formula 1 to bring the F1 Sprint to our event. This increasingly popular format would draw more fans to Abu Dhabi, strengthen the event's position on the global calendar and bring more returns for the emirate's economy and the Abu Dhabi destination brand."

The Sprint format was first introduced in 2021 and has proven popular with fans.

Tracks selected to host one are chosen for their high overtaking potential, encouraging aggressive racing over the 30 minutes it takes to complete the 100km distance.

How the weekend changes

The addition of the Sprint means competitive action at Yas Marina will now begin on Friday.

Sprint qualifying will replace what was Free Practice 2, with the Sprint race itself replacing Free Practice 3 on Saturday. Qualifying for the Grand Prix will follow later that day as usual, setting the grid for Sunday's season-ending race.

David Powell, Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer at Ethara, said: "We're raising the bar on the fan experience and delivering more value to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. With more competitive racing on the track, unparalleled entertainment programme – Yasalam and compelling destination experiences all included in the ticket, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will offer an unbeatable package worthy of the F1 season finale."

2026 race approaching

Attention now turns to this year's event, with the 2026 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 18th edition of the race, scheduled to take place from 3-6 December.

Organisers say ticket availability is limited, with fans urged to book via abudhabigp.com. Supporters can also pre-register on the same site to be notified when 2027 tickets go on sale.

The 2025 edition drew a record attendance of 339,000.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket inclusions provide complimentary access to a number of the emirate's attractions, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena and Qasr Al Watan.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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