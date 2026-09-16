The announcement follows the release of next season's F1 calendar, with Yas Marina Circuit set to stage the season finale from 9-12 December 2027. The Sprint race will be contested next year over 100km with no mandatory pit stops, taking place on the Saturday with eight championship points on offer to the winner.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said in a statement: "Every year we grow and evolve the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and we're delighted to have reached an agreement with Formula 1 to bring the F1 Sprint to our event. This increasingly popular format would draw more fans to Abu Dhabi, strengthen the event's position on the global calendar and bring more returns for the emirate's economy and the Abu Dhabi destination brand."

David Powell, Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer at Ethara, said: "We're raising the bar on the fan experience and delivering more value to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. With more competitive racing on the track, unparalleled entertainment programme – Yasalam and compelling destination experiences all included in the ticket, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will offer an unbeatable package worthy of the F1 season finale."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.