Alex Warren of 'Ordinary' smash hit to light up Yasalam 2026 line-up at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts

Golden Circle upgrades open as Alex Warren joins Capaldi, Larsson and more
Dubai: The hitmaker behind global smash Ordinary, Alex Warren is heading to Abu Dhabi this December, joining an already star-studded Yasalam after-race concerts as part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Warren will perform at Etihad Live on Friday, December 4. Another headline act for Friday night is still to be announced. The singer-songwriter joins a line-up that already features Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson on Thursday, December 3; Imagine Dragons on Saturday, December 5; and The Chainsmokers and The Script, who will share the stage on Sunday, December 6.
David Powell, Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer at Ethara Live, said in a statement that Warren was a strong addition to this year’s race-week entertainment programme.
“We are delighted to bring Alex Warren to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He’s one of the most talked-about voices in music today, and his warmth and stage presence make him a perfect addition to our week-long entertainment offering for fans,” he said.
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“Yasalam has a proud track record of bringing chart-topping global talent to Abu Dhabi, and Alex is a brilliant addition to that legacy. He will form part of an exciting double-bill, with another global superstar still to be revealed, giving fans even more to look forward to this December.”
Warren’s rise has been swift. His breakthrough hit Ordinary became one of 2025’s biggest pop songs, spending 10 weeks at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and 13 weeks at the top of the UK Singles Chart.
His debut studio album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, was re-released in July 2025 following the success of Ordinary. The album reached the top five in the US and earned platinum certification.
Warren has since amassed billions of streams, completed a sold-out world tour and received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.
His Abu Dhabi performance will form part of a wider Yasalam programme that stretches well beyond the After-Race Concerts.
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will bring his global Romanza tour to Etihad Arena on December 2, while Anyma presents ÆDEN at the official after-party at Yas Gateway Park on December 4.
Electronic music duo CamelPhat and DJ Black Coffee will also perform at Circle at 16/360 at Yas Marina Circuit on December 5 and 6 respectively.
Access to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.
Fans can upgrade their Grand Prix tickets to the Golden Circle for priority access closer to the stage. Golden Circle upgrades for Friday’s concert will go on sale at noon on September 30 via the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Ticketmaster websites.
With another Friday headline act still to be revealed, there is more to come from this year’s Yasalam line-up.
The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from December 3 to 6 at Yas Marina Circuit, with Abu Dhabi once again hosting the season finale of the Formula 1 World Championship.
The event, which debuted in 2009, is known for its twilight format and remains the only day-night Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar.
Alongside the racing and concerts, Grand Prix ticket holders can access a selection of Abu Dhabi attractions at no additional cost, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena and Qasr Al Watan.
The 2026 race marks the 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Last year’s event attracted a record 339,000 attendees, while organisers Ethara were named F1 Promoter of the Year.
For tickets and Golden Circle upgrades, fans can visit the official Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Ticketmaster websites.