Anyma to headline Abu Dhabi F1 weekend Yasalam after-party: Tickets and info

Anyma is the electronic project of Italian-American artist Matteo Milleri, known for blending techno with elaborate visual production. His work includes the Genesys album trilogy (2023–2025), a residency at Sphere Las Vegas, and festival headline sets at Ultra Miami, Sziget, and Zürich Openair. He's also played a sold-out show at the Pyramids of Giza and directed The Weeknd's 2024 São Paulo concert. This year he premiered a new show, Anyma presents ÆDEN, at Coachella, following a record-breaking headline performance in Shanghai and a second residency at Ibiza's [UNVRS] hyperclub.