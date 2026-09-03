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Anyma to headline Abu Dhabi F1 weekend Yasalam after-party: Tickets and info

Global festival headliner to light up Abu Dhabi’s F1 weekend nightlife

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Anyma is the electronic project of Italian-American artist Matteo Milleri, known for blending techno with elaborate visual production.
Anyma is the electronic project of Italian-American artist Matteo Milleri, known for blending techno with elaborate visual production.

Electronic music artist Anyma will play Abu Dhabi's F1 weekend this December, headlining the Yasalam Official After-Party on Friday, December 4th at Yas Gateway Park, Yas Island.

Anyma is the electronic project of Italian-American artist Matteo Milleri, known for blending techno with elaborate visual production. His work includes the Genesys album trilogy (2023–2025), a residency at Sphere Las Vegas, and festival headline sets at Ultra Miami, Sziget, and Zürich Openair. He's also played a sold-out show at the Pyramids of Giza and directed The Weeknd's 2024 São Paulo concert. This year he premiered a new show, Anyma presents ÆDEN, at Coachella, following a record-breaking headline performance in Shanghai and a second residency at Ibiza's [UNVRS] hyperclub.

Ticket information:

  • Artist presale: Wednesday, Sept 9, 12pm GST – Friday, Sept 11, 4pm GST, via anyma.com/AbuDhabi

  • Mastercard presale: Wednesday, Sept 9, 4pm GST – Friday, Sept 11, 4pm, Mastercard World/World Elite/World Legend cardholders get early access starting Friday, Sept 11, 4pm

  • Live Nation presale: Thursday, Sept 10, 4pm GST – Friday, Sept 11, 4pm GST, via livenation.me

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