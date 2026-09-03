Anyma to headline Abu Dhabi F1 weekend Yasalam after-party: Tickets and info

Global festival headliner to light up Abu Dhabi’s F1 weekend nightlife
Electronic music artist Anyma will play Abu Dhabi's F1 weekend this December, headlining the Yasalam Official After-Party on Friday, December 4th at Yas Gateway Park, Yas Island.
Anyma is the electronic project of Italian-American artist Matteo Milleri, known for blending techno with elaborate visual production. His work includes the Genesys album trilogy (2023–2025), a residency at Sphere Las Vegas, and festival headline sets at Ultra Miami, Sziget, and Zürich Openair. He's also played a sold-out show at the Pyramids of Giza and directed The Weeknd's 2024 São Paulo concert. This year he premiered a new show, Anyma presents ÆDEN, at Coachella, following a record-breaking headline performance in Shanghai and a second residency at Ibiza's [UNVRS] hyperclub.
Ticket information:
Artist presale: Wednesday, Sept 9, 12pm GST – Friday, Sept 11, 4pm GST, via anyma.com/AbuDhabi
Mastercard presale: Wednesday, Sept 9, 4pm GST – Friday, Sept 11, 4pm, Mastercard World/World Elite/World Legend cardholders get early access starting Friday, Sept 11, 4pm
Live Nation presale: Thursday, Sept 10, 4pm GST – Friday, Sept 11, 4pm GST, via livenation.me
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