Premier League returns, F1 bids farewell to Zandvoort in packed global weekend
Dubai: It’s a busy weekend for sport, with the Premier League returning, the F1 Grand Prix taking place, Test cricket in action and some local events.
Whatever you’re following, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know in our weekend preview.
The Premier League is back, with the new season getting underway tonight as champions Arsenal welcome newly promoted Coventry City to the Emirates. It promises to be an intriguing opening to the campaign, with Arsenal looking to begin their title defence on a positive note while Coventry return to the top-flight for the first time since 2001.
There is plenty to look forward to beyond the opening fixture, with a summer of major transfers and managerial changes adding another layer of intrigue to the new campaign. Eight clubs have new managers heading into the season, while several teams have significantly reshaped their squads during the transfer window, making it difficult to predict how the league will unfold.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, with plenty at stake as the championship enters its second half. Mercedes have been the team to beat so far, with Kimi Antonelli leading the drivers’ standings by 50 points from Lewis Hamilton, with the team also sitting top of the constructors’ championship.
However, the season has been far from predictable, with six different drivers winning the opening 11 Grands Prix, highlighting just how competitive the 2026 campaign has become. Lando Norris took the most recent victory in Hungary, while Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc have also tasted success, in the last five races.
The Dutch Grand Prix should add another fascinating chapter, with Zandvoort hosting its final F1 race before dropping off the calendar. Max Verstappen will be hoping to give his home crowd something to celebrate, following the news that he will stay with Red Bull Racing until 2030.
Cricket fans have plenty to look forward to this weekend, with three Test matches taking centre stage across England, Australia and Sri Lanka.
The first Test between England and Pakistan at Headingley continues through Sunday, with England firmly in the driving seat after taking a 195-run lead at the end of Day Two. Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in their first innings, while England reached 366/8, leaving the hosts as strong favourites to take an early lead in the three-match series.
On Saturday, Australia and Bangladesh meet again in the second Test in Mackay, with Bangladesh arriving full of confidence after a historic nine-wicket victory in the series opener in Darwin, their first Test win on Australian soil. Australia will be looking to respond strongly and level the two-match series, while Bangladesh have the opportunity to secure a famous series victory.
Then on Sunday, India and Sri Lanka begin their second Test in Colombo, with India holding a 1-0 lead after a dominant 165-run victory in the opening match. Sri Lanka will need a much-improved performance to keep the series alive, while India will be looking to wrap up the series with another win.
In tennis the Cincinnati Open reaches its climax this weekend, with the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events both heading into their final stages. The semi-finals take place on Saturday before the singles finals on Sunday, making it one of the biggest tournaments on the hard-court calendar ahead of the US Open.
With the US Open just around the corner, Cincinnati represents the final major opportunity for many of the world’s best players to build momentum before the final Grand Slam of the year. There will be plenty of attention on the remaining contenders, with Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula set to meet in the women's semi-finals, while the men's draw has also produced some unexpected results.
Golf heads into another big weekend with the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs, taking place at Bellerive Country Club. Rory McIlroy has bounced back strongly after a disappointing showing at the St Jude Championship, where he finished 66th and admitted he had struggled with his swing.
The Northern Irishman looks to have rediscovered his form, carding a six-under 64 in the opening round to sit in a share of the lead. With the FedExCup Playoffs reaching the business end of the season, McIlroy will be hoping his turnaround can continue through the weekend.
The UAE Pro League heads into its second week with another round of important fixtures. Among the games to watch are Al Ain vs Khorfakkan on Saturday and Sharjah vs Al Jazira on Sunday, with clubs looking to build momentum early in the new campaign.
Meanwhile, Dubai Sports World enters its final few days at Dubai World Trade Centre, with the event running until August 25. The indoor sporting destination has brought together a wide range of activities, including football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis, padel, volleyball and pickleball, providing plenty of opportunities for the local sporting community to get involved.