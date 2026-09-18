Asian Games, Premier League, PGA Championship: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

Dubai: Another packed weekend of sport is in store, with Premier League action, international cricket, the Asian Games, golf and the Davis Cup all taking centre stage.

From a London derby on Friday night to countries going head-to-head, there is plenty for sports fans to keep an eye on. Here’s everything you need to know in our weekend preview.

Premier League Matchweek 5 gets under way on Friday night with a London derby as Brentford welcome Chelsea to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Neither side has won either of their last two league matches, making this an important clash under the lights as both look to get their campaigns back on track.

Saturday’s standout fixture sees Arsenal travel to Brighton, with the Gunners unbeaten in their last five league visits to the Amex.

Brighton will be confident, however, after a 5-0 win over Coventry last weekend and a comeback victory against Manchester United in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Sunday brings another intriguing fixture as Manchester City host Sunderland at the Etihad, with City looking to maintain their winning start to the Premier League season.

England have already secured the series after taking a 2-0 lead, but Sri Lanka will be looking to finish the mini-series on a high.

The Games feature 44 sports and 469 medal events, meaning there will be plenty of action across the weekend beyond the cricket.

Finally, the Davis Cup qualifiers are taking place across the weekend, with nations battling it out for a place in the next stage of the competition.

So, whether your sport is football, cricket, golf or tennis, there is no shortage of action to keep you busy this weekend.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.