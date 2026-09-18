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Asian Games, Premier League, PGA Championship: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

India women cricket team play in Asian Games, McIlory headlines PGA Championship

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Here's everything you need to know that's happening in sport this weekend
Here's everything you need to know that's happening in sport this weekend

Dubai: Another packed weekend of sport is in store, with Premier League action, international cricket, the Asian Games, golf and the Davis Cup all taking centre stage.

From a London derby on Friday night to countries going head-to-head, there is plenty for sports fans to keep an eye on. Here’s everything you need to know in our weekend preview.

Football – Premier League

Premier League Matchweek 5 gets under way on Friday night with a London derby as Brentford welcome Chelsea to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Neither side has won either of their last two league matches, making this an important clash under the lights as both look to get their campaigns back on track.

Saturday’s standout fixture sees Arsenal travel to Brighton, with the Gunners unbeaten in their last five league visits to the Amex.

Brighton will be confident, however, after a 5-0 win over Coventry last weekend and a comeback victory against Manchester United in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Sunday brings another intriguing fixture as Manchester City host Sunderland at the Etihad, with City looking to maintain their winning start to the Premier League season.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also in action, with Liverpool travelling to Bournemouth and United heading to Fulham.

Football – UAE Pro League

There is also plenty of action closer to home, with Al Ain travelling to Zabeel Stadium to face Al Wasl.

Al Ain will head into the clash full of confidence after their impressive 4-0 victory over Saudi champions Al Nassr earlier this week.

Cricket – England vs Sri Lanka

In cricket, England face Sri Lanka in the final T20 international in Manchester.

England have already secured the series after taking a 2-0 lead, but Sri Lanka will be looking to finish the mini-series on a high.

Asian Games – Women’s Cricket

Women’s cricket also continues at the Asian Games, with India taking on Japan in the quarter-finals.

The Games feature 44 sports and 469 medal events, meaning there will be plenty of action across the weekend beyond the cricket.

Golf – PGA Championship

Golf fans will have their eyes on Wentworth Club, where the PGA Championship takes centre stage.

World No.2 and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy headlines a star-studded field in Surrey, with the tournament running throughout the weekend.

Tennis – Davis Cup

Finally, the Davis Cup qualifiers are taking place across the weekend, with nations battling it out for a place in the next stage of the competition.

So, whether your sport is football, cricket, golf or tennis, there is no shortage of action to keep you busy this weekend.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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cricketpremier leagueindiaTennis

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