Asia Cup final in Dubai, US Open finals, Spanish GP: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

India await their final opponents in the Asia Cup, and the Spanish GP returns in F1
Dubai: What a weekend it is shaping up to be for you sports fans, with the Women’s Cricket Asia Cup final in Dubai, the US Open finals, the return of the Spanish Grand Prix and another packed round of Premier League action all taking centre stage.
From major events in the UAE to huge sporting showdowns around the world, there is plenty to look forward to. Here’s everything you need to know in our weekend preview.
The Women’s Asia Cup will reach its climax on Sunday night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with India already through to the final after beating Bangladesh by 40 runs on Thursday night. Shafali Verma starred with a superb 64, while Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets as India maintained their unbeaten record. India have been the standout side in the tournament, also brushing aside Pakistan by seven wickets after bowling them out for just 55 earlier in the competition.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will now face either Pakistan or Sri Lanka, who meet in the second semi-final. Sri Lanka topped their group unbeaten, while Pakistan finished second in Group A after winning two of their three matches.
The US Open will also reach its climax this weekend, with both the women’s and men’s singles titles up for grabs at Flushing Meadows. Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s women’s final, with the defending champion bidding for a third consecutive US Open title, while Rybakina is chasing her third Grand Slam crown and will become world No.1 regardless of the result.
The men’s final will follow on Sunday, with the finalists set to be decided by Friday’s semi-finals. Ben Shelton faces Frances Tiafoe in an all-American clash, while top seed Alexander Zverev takes on Karen Khachanov for the other place in the final.
The Spanish Grand Prix returns to Madrid this weekend for the first time since 1981, with the brand-new Madring hosting the 14th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
The championship arrives in Madrid with Kimi Antonelli firmly in control of the Drivers’ Championship. The Mercedes youngster leads team-mate George Russell by 66 points after winning the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, his seventh victory of the season and fifth in a row. Lewis Hamilton is further back in third, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri remain among those looking to close the gap to Mercedes.
Mercedes also hold a commanding advantage in the Constructors’ Championship, leading Ferrari by 122 points after 13 rounds. The big question this weekend is whether Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull can challenge the dominant Mercedes package on a completely new circuit, with very little real-world data available for the teams.
There will also be plenty of attention on the two Spanish drivers. Carlos Sainz is competing in his 13th Spanish Grand Prix but his first in Madrid, the city where he was born and began his racing career, while two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will also be looking to impress on home soil.
The Premier League returns this weekend for Matchweek 4, with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford the standout fixture. Manchester United host Manchester City on Sunday, with City arriving in perfect league form while United look to build momentum after an inconsistent start.
There are plenty of other intriguing games, with Arsenal travelling to Sunderland, Liverpool hosting struggling Fulham and Tottenham welcoming Everton. Chelsea also face newly promoted Hull City, while Aston Villa take on Nottingham Forest.
The Amgen Irish Open is another major attraction this weekend, with a star-studded field competing at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg from Thursday to Sunday.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy headlines the field alongside fellow major winners Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka.
The par-72 coastal links will provide a stern test, with the Atlantic winds expected to play a major role. With 138 players competing for a €5.1 million prize fund, the tournament promises a fascinating finish on Sunday.