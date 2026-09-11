Asia Cup final in Dubai, US Open finals, Spanish GP: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

The Women’s Asia Cup will reach its climax on Sunday night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with India already through to the final after beating Bangladesh by 40 runs on Thursday night. Shafali Verma starred with a superb 64, while Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets as India maintained their unbeaten record. India have been the standout side in the tournament, also brushing aside Pakistan by seven wickets after bowling them out for just 55 earlier in the competition.