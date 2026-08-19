Pakistan to host Sri Lanka and England for T20Is, ODI tri-series and Tests

Upcoming ODI tri-series will also be Pakistan’s 2nd such tournament in consecutive years
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a busy international home season, with Sri Lanka and England set to tour Pakistan for bilateral and tri-series commitments between October 9 and November 21.
Sri Lanka will arrive in Pakistan on October 4 for a three-match T20I series against the hosts, with all three matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from October 9 to 13.
England will then join Sri Lanka in Pakistan for an ODI tri-series involving all three teams. The tournament will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18 to 31.
The tri-series will open with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 18. Pakistan will face England at the same venue on October 20, before Sri Lanka and England meet in the third match on October 22.
The action will then move to Lahore, where Pakistan will play England in the fourth match at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 25. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the fifth match at the same venue on October 27, while Sri Lanka and England will meet in the sixth match on October 29.
The top two teams will qualify for the final, which will also be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.
Following the tri-series, Sri Lanka will remain in Pakistan for a three-day match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6. The visitors will then face Pakistan in a two-Test series that forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.
The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, with the second Test scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.
The series will mark Pakistan’s second home Test assignment in the current World Test Championship cycle. South Africa were the first team to tour Pakistan for Tests during the 2025-27 cycle, playing a two-match series in October last year.
The upcoming ODI tri-series will also be Pakistan’s second such tournament in consecutive years. The PCB hosted New Zealand and South Africa in an ODI tri-series in February 2025, shortly before the ICC Champions Trophy.