Devdutt Padikkal hits maiden Test century as India dominate Sri Lanka

He used his crease well and showcased great footwork, as well as ran hard for his ones and twos, to hit 131 not out off 178 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six. With Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 27 off 36 balls, Padikkal and India are poised to get a mammoth total in the first innings. It also helped that Sri Lanka were never consistent in their lines and lengths.