Watch: Japanese fan steals spotlight during India vs Sri Lanka Test

India have a upperhand as the second Test entered Day 3 in Colombo
A Japanese cricket fan has caught attention during the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka Test, offering a reminder of how the sport continues to reach audiences well beyond its traditional strongholds.
The fan was spotted watching the action closely as India and Sri Lanka battled it out at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday. The second Test began on August 23, with India looking to seal the two-match series after winning the opening Test in Galle by 165 runs.
While cricket enjoys a huge following in India and Sri Lanka, seeing a Japanese supporter following the Test has added an interesting international touch to the contest.
“We are super excited. I think India is winning right now, but Sri Lanka can come back,” The fan told ANI.
Japan has traditionally been associated with sports such as baseball and football, but cricket has gradually been developing a presence in the country. Japan also featured in the qualification pathway for the 2026 ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, highlighting the sport’s growing reach in the country.
The sight of the Japanese fan engrossed in the India-Sri Lanka contest quickly became a talking point, particularly because Test cricket requires spectators to invest several hours, and sometimes multiple days, following the action.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka reached 120 for four at lunch against India in the second Test in Colombo still trailing by 373 runs. India declared at 503 for nine in the first innings.