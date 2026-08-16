Devdutt Padikkal marks comeback with classy 167 against Sri Lanka

India finish day two on 460-9 after rain limits play to just 43 overs in Galle
Galle: Comeback star Devdutt Padikkal hit a polished 167 as India scored 460-9 on a rainy second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.
Only 43 overs were possible at the picturesque venue, with the morning session completely washed out by the weather.
Padikkal, recalled to the side after almost two years as an injury replacement for Sai Sudharsan, impressed the most among the batsmen.
His knock was the fourth-highest Test score by an Indian in Sri Lanka behind Sachin Tendulkar (203), Virender Sehwag (201 not out) and Shikhar Dhawan (190).
Padikkal, playing just his third Test match, looked solid as he struck elegant drives during his 230-ball knock that lasted more than five hours.
His innings contained 15 fours and a six.
"It was a super knock by Padikkal," Indian batsman Dhruv Jurel told reporters after the day's play.
"He is making his comeback to the side, and he made it count. He played the spinners and seamers really well."
When play resumed in the afternoon, Sri Lanka took the new ball and got the much-needed breakthroughs.
Their spinners managed to get more purchase off the surface, picking three quick wickets.
Rishabh Pant (39) was the first to go when he was caught by Sonal Dinusha off debutant spinner Keshara Nuwantha.
Dinusha ran in from wide mid-off and dived to take the catch, giving Nuwantha his first Test wicket.
Nuwantha also dismissed K.L. Rahul, who was caught by close in fielder Nishan Fernando for 82.
Rahul had to retire on 77 on day one due to cramps, and he could only add five more runs on day two.
Prabath Jayasuriya claimed the big wicket of Padikkal, having him stumped by Niroshan Dickwella.
Batting at number six, Jurel hit 51 off 68 balls to ensure India did not collapse after the dismissal of Padikkal.
He was involved in a 55-run stand for the fifth wicket with Manav Suthar, who made 24.
Paceman Asitha Fernando struck late to dismiss tail-ender Mohammad Siraj.
Jayasuriya said the batsmen will have to pull their game up, with the pitch deteriorating as is the case generally in Galle.
"In Galle, the toss is always vital as the pitch deteriorates as the game progresses. We lost the toss, and the beauty of Test match cricket is to fight it out and hang in there," he said.
"Our batters need to put up their hands and come up with a good effort."
Play will resume 15 minutes early on day three in order to make up for lost time.
Galle is hosting its 50th Test match, the first Asian ground to achieve the milestone.
India have an impressive record against Sri Lanka, having not lost any Test against them since 2015.