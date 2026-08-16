How Bangladesh crafted partnerships, dominated sessions for win

The reverberations of the nine-wicket win will be felt around the cricketing world for a long time and not just because ‘the minnows’ who were not expected to last three days almost won in that duration.

In contrast, Bangladesh had a 102-run partnership for the second wicket, a 93-run partnership for the third, a 66-run partnership for the fourth, and two more 45 plus-run partnerships in their first innings and then an unbroken match-winning partnership of 53 runs in the second.

For starters, over the three-and-half days, Bangladesh dominated nearly all eight sessions of play. They never let Australia build any major partnerships in both of their innings with the highest being a fifth-wicket partnership of 55 runs between Steve Smith and Alex Carey in the first innings, the only 50-run partnership of the innings and another 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket between centurion Cameron Green and Carey in the second innings.

Looking back, it almost seems like the visitors folding up for 54 in their second innings to lose their practice match against a Cricket Australia XI was deliberately done to make Pat Cummins’ men drop their guard. But even if that were not so, the way Bangladesh outplayed Australia has some serious lessons for overseas teams travelling Down Under.

Earlier, Tanzid Hasan scored a magnificent ton in the first innings as most of the top-order batsmen gritted their teeth and ground out the runs to pile up 426, a mountain that proved too high for Australia to negotiate after being made to toil in the Darwin heat and humidity for 138 overs.

And that was because all the Bangladesh players stepped up and contributed, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz standing out, scoring 65 in the first innings and taking a fifer in Australia’s second by superbly exploiting the rough created by Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc. Medium-fast bowler Hasan Mahmud finished with nine wickets, scalping the openers in both innings and rightly winning the Player of the Match award.

That in effect made all the difference in the end, one team unable to stitch together more than one substantial partnership and the other piling up partnerships one after the other.

"That is the biggest change for Bangladesh in the Test format. Earlier, five years ago, pacers didn't want to play Tests. But we've been playing lots of Test cricket, and they are giving importance to the Test format. They want to play, want to perform, want to be world-class. That is the mindset they now have," he said.

As for Bangladesh’s jubilant skipper Santo who made a brilliant 84 in the first innings, he credited the team's improved pace bowling for the remarkable result, saying it reflected a major shift in Bangladesh's approach to Test cricket.

Cummins was spot on when he said post-match that Australia had been outplayed in all departments of the game including fielding where the hosts dropped as many as five catches.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.