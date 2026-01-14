Pakistan to host series against Australia ahead of T20 World Cup

All three matches will be played in Lahore on January 29, January 31 and February 1
Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for Australia’s upcoming tour of Pakistan, which will feature a three-match T20 International series later this month.
All three matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, January 31 and February 1. Australia’s T20I squad is set to arrive in Lahore on January 28, the PCB confirmed.
According to the board, the toss for each match will take place at 5:30pm local time, with the first ball scheduled for 6pm.
The PCB noted that the series will provide valuable match practice for both teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2026, with Pakistan drawn in Group A and Australia placed in Group B.
This will be Australia’s third tour of Pakistan since March-April 2022, when they played Tests, ODIs and a T20I in the country. The visitors also featured in three matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Australia’s only previous T20I at Gaddafi Stadium was played on April 5, 2022, which they won by three wickets.
PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said the board was eager to welcome Australia back to Lahore.
“We are excited and look forward to hosting Australia for the three-match T20I series here in Lahore. The tour marks a blockbuster start to the year for Pakistan cricket fans, and I urge them to turn out in numbers to support both teams as they fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup,” he said.
He added that Gaddafi Stadium has become a familiar venue for Australia, having hosted a Test match, five ODIs and a T20I involving the visitors since March 2022.
Series schedule:
1st T20: January 29, 6pm
2nd T20I: January 31, 6pm
3rd T20I: February 1, 6pm
