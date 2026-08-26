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The Chainsmokers, The Script join Yasalam After-Race Concerts line-up

Only Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 ticket holders can attend the shows

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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The Chainsmokers, The Script join Yasalam After-Race Concerts line-up
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 If you like earworms, this is so going to be your jam. This year, the Yasalam After-Race Concerts is committed to outdoing itself and its just announced its showstopping line-up: The Chainsmokers and The Script. On December 6, after the excitement of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 finale, you can dance along to songs by The Chainsmokers such as Closer, Don't Let Me Down, and Something Just Like This at Etihad Live. The Script will also bring bangers like The Man Who Can’t Be Moved. Expect singles from their newly-released album The User’s Guide To Being Human as well.

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David Powell, Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer at Ethara Live, said: “There is nothing quite like Sunday at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. The excitement of the final race carries straight into Etihad Live, where thousands of fans come together for the F1 season finale celebration. The Chainsmokers have brought their incredible energy to stages across the globe including the main stage at Tomorrowland earlier this year, whilst The Script will bring their signature catalogue of songs which have sold out international arenas such as Co-op Live in Manchester and The O2 in London as part of their world tour. Together, they give fans two completely different live experiences and a brilliant finale to race week in Abu Dhabi.”

The two international follow Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson, performing on Thursday, December 3, and Imagine Dragons, performing on Saturday, December 5. More acts are expected to be announced soon.

 Access to the After-Race Concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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