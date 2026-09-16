This year, Canada and Netherlands hosted their first Sprint weekends along with the scheduled Singapore Grand Prix. Meanwhile, the format returned to the British Grand Prix for the first time since its introduction in 2021. Now fans in Abu Dhabi will also witness the Sprint race for the first time at the Yas Marina Circuit next year.

For this year, the Sprint format was scheduled for six races which include China, Miami, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Singapore. While most of the races have already taken place, the final Sprint is scheduled at Singapore Grand Prix on October 9-11.

The qualifying for the Grand Prix is then held on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s main race. Drivers also get points based on their final positions in Sprint race which will also add to drivers' standings for the season.

A Sprint is a shorter race designed to add competitive action to the traditional Grand Prix weekend. Under the current format, the Sprint race is scheduled on Saturday with a separate qualifying round taking place on Friday to decide the driver’s track position for the Sprint.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.