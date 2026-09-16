Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia: 2027 Formula One calendar announced

Dubai: The FIA and Formula One have confirmed the 2027 F1 calendar after it was approved by the World Motor Sport Council, with the championship set to feature 24 Grands Prix across 22 countries, alongside 10 Sprint events.

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from 24–27 February before the Championship returns there for the first race, followed by Saudi Arabia.

The championship then heads to Australia, Japan and China before continuing to Miami and Canada. The European stretch features Portugal's return to the F1 schedule in June, following Monaco, while Türkiye makes its comeback in October, with its race positioned between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

The closing phase of the season features races in Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo, and Las Vegas, before the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Spanning five continents, the 2027 schedule combines iconic circuits with some of the world's biggest destinations. The calendar also highlights Formula 1's expanding global reach, while its more streamlined race locations are designed to support the championship's longer-term sustainability ambitions.

Due to the continued success and strong demand for the format, the number of Sprint events has increased from six to ten for 2027, delivering even more competitive action across the season for fans, promoters, broadcasters, and partners.

Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco, and Abu Dhabi will host Sprint events for the first time, with fans set to enjoy two thrilling qualifying sessions in Monaco as the drivers show their world class skill and precision on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo. Sprint events will also return to Montréal, Silverstone, Monza, São Paulo, and Lusail.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “The 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is a strong reflection of the global appeal and continued growth of our sport. With twenty-four Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Türkiye, and the opportunity for an expanded Sprint programme, the calendar combines tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while maintaining the highest sporting standards.

“I would like to thank Formula One Management, the promoters, the national sporting authorities, the FIA officials and volunteers and all our stakeholders for their collaboration and commitment. Together, we continue to strengthen the FIA Formula One World Championship and deliver an exceptional season for competitors and fans around the world.”

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.