Yas Island’s F1 packages include race tickets, hotels, concerts and attraction access
Dubai: Formula 1 fans planning to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next year can now book Yas Island’s 2026 race weekend packages, with prices starting from Dh4,091 for a three-night stay, breakfast, a four-day race ticket and access to the after-race concerts.
The Yas Island Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Package 2026 is now open for bookings ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which runs from December 3 to 6, 2026.
The entry-level package starts from Dh4,091 for a three-night stay at participating Yas Neighbour Hotels, including breakfast and a four-day Grand Prix ticket in the Abu Dhabi Hill category. Packages at participating Yas Island Hotels start from Dh11,070 for a three-night stay, also with breakfast and a four-day Abu Dhabi Hill ticket.
The package is aimed at fans who want to secure race tickets, accommodation and entertainment under one booking during one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest tourism weekends.
Ticket categories available through the package include Main Grandstand, West Club, West Grandstand, South Grandstand, North Grandstand, North Straight Club, North Straight and Abu Dhabi Hill.
That gives visitors a range of options, from general admission-style viewing to more premium seating categories, depending on budget and preferred race-day experience.
The package also includes access to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts. Zara Larsson, Lewis Capaldi and Imagine Dragons have already been confirmed for the race weekend, with more acts expected to be announced.
Yas Island is also adding attraction access to the package, turning the race weekend into a broader short-stay holiday for visitors and residents.
Guests will receive one-day access to a choice of Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi or teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.
The package also includes access to Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan, giving visitors a chance to add cultural stops to the race weekend.