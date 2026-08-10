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100 years of speed: Britain’s First Grand Prix roars back to life at Brooklands

The centenary celebration brings British motor racing history back to its birthplace

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Thousands of motorsport fans and classic-car enthusiasts gathered at Brooklands Museum in Surrey to celebrate a century since Britain’s first Grand Prix. The landmark race was held at Brooklands on 7 August 1926, when nine Grand Prix cars competed before a huge crowd. French drivers Louis Wagner and Robert Sénéchal shared victory in a Delage 15-S-8, while British racing legend Malcolm Campbell finished second in a Bugatti.

The centenary celebration brings the history of British motor racing back to its birthplace, with historic racing machines taking centre stage. Brooklands, opened in 1907, was the world’s first purpose-built motor-racing circuit. The British Grand Prix later became part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1950.

For vintage-car owners like Julian Eckersley, the enduring appeal is simple: the sound, feel and character of these remarkable machines remain timeless.

Video: AFP

Image Source: Brooklands Museum

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