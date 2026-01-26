Step back in time: Karachi’s antique car show wows thousands in Pakistan

Pakistan’s antique cars show brings history roaring to life with 102-year-old Rolls-Royce
Karachi came alive with the roar of engines and the shimmer of polished chrome as the Antique Cars Museum hosted its 4th Annual Show at the historic Frere Hall.
Visitors of all ages flocked to this free-to-public “pop-up museum,” witnessing over a century of automotive history in one place.
Speaking at the event, Shoaib Qureshy, Founder of the Antique Cars Museum, said: “Pakistan doesn’t have a physical classic car museum yet, so events like this allow people to enjoy these incredible machines in real life. With support from the government or private sector, we hope to establish the nation’s first permanent car museum in Karachi.” Qureshy also expressed gratitude to sponsors and collectors alike, emphasising that their support was instrumental in making this showcase accessible and memorable for the public.
Founded four years ago, the online museum aims to highlight Pakistan’s rich collection of globally significant antique cars while celebrating the passion of local collectors who maintain these vehicles despite considerable challenges.
The exhibition featured 110 vehicles, ranging from a 20-year-old classic to a 102-year-old marvel. Highlights included the 1924 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost used by Sir Lord Mountbatten and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Founder of Pakistan, during Pakistan’s Independence celebrations. The show also included the 1952 Cadillac Fleetwood Limousine of Pakistan’s first president Major General Iskandar Mirza.
Two centenarian cars, a 1926 Chevrolet Superior and a 1926 Austin Seven Chummy, offered a rare window into automotive design a century ago.
Visitors were also treated to a range of vintage and classic cars including the 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith, 1956 Austin Princess Limousine, and rare gems such as the 1941 Cadillac Sedanette Coupe.
Younger classics were equally prominent, featuring Ford Mustangs, Porsches, Mercedes, BMWs, Aston Martins, Cadillacs, Corvettes, Camaros, Austin Minis, and more.
