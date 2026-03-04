US Embassy in Pakistan directs non-essential staff to leave Karachi and Lahore consulates

The advisory specifically warns against travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and the Line of Control in Kashmir, where active militant groups regularly target civilians, government staff, and security forces. Assassinations and kidnappings have been reported, with attacks on polio teams and police and military personnel.

