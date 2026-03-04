US Embassy in Pakistan directs non-essential staff to leave Karachi and Lahore consulates

Heightened security risks prompt evacuation of non-emergency personnel
The United States has directed non-emergency personnel to evacuate its consulates in Karachi and Lahore, citing heightened security risks across Pakistan, including terrorism and kidnapping threats.
The advisory specifically warns against travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and the Line of Control in Kashmir, where active militant groups regularly target civilians, government staff, and security forces. Assassinations and kidnappings have been reported, with attacks on polio teams and police and military personnel.
US citizens planning travel to Pakistan are urged to:
Avoid high-risk areas entirely, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Line of Control.
Monitor local media and stay alert in public spaces, markets, hotels, and government or military locations.
Vary travel routes and timings and avoid public demonstrations or crowds.
Keep travel documents accessible and enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for emergency updates.
Have a communication plan with family, employers, or hosts, and review emergency evacuation procedures.
Obtain comprehensive travel insurance covering evacuation and medical emergencies.
The US State Department emphasises reliance on official sources for updates and urges travellers to adjust plans in response to security developments.