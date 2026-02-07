Pakistan mosque attack: US issues travel alert for nationals after Friday blast

Advisory warns Americans to avoid large gatherings, stay vigilant and follow guidance
The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a security advisory for American citizens following a suicide bombing at the Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra mosque on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital.
The attack occurred during Friday prayers, killing at least 31 people and injuring 169 others. Officials warned that the death toll could rise.
Avoid large public gatherings
Review personal security plans
Monitor local media for updates
Keep a low profile
Carry identification and cooperate with local authorities
The embassy urged citizens to remain vigilant and contact its Islamabad office for assistance if needed.
The bomber was stopped at the mosque gate before detonating explosives, according to security sources. Witnesses described a gunfight between volunteer security personnel and the attacker before the blast.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, marking the deadliest incident in Islamabad since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing.
Pakistani authorities said the attacker was a national who had recently travelled to Afghanistan. Several suspects, including the bomber’s relatives, were arrested during overnight raids in Islamabad and northwestern Pakistan. One police officer was killed during the operations.
Authorities are continuing investigations amid a surge in militant attacks across the country.
More than 2,000 mourners attended funerals for about a dozen victims, including senior government officials and community leaders. Additional funerals for other victims are scheduled in their hometowns.
