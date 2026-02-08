Groom-to-be killed trying to stop suicide bomber at Islamabad imambargah

Aun Abbas, weeks away from his wedding, died as he confronted attacker
Dubai: A young man who was only weeks away from beginning married life was among those killed in the suicide bombing at Khadijat-ul-Kubra Imambargah in Islamabad, a brutal attack that turned a place of prayer into a scene of mourning.
Aun Abbas, whose home was filled with wedding preparations, died when a suicide bomber struck during Friday prayers in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, killing at least 33 people and injuring dozens more, Geo News reported.
Family members said Aun had been engaged a year ago. His nikah was planned for Ramadan, with his rukhsati scheduled after Eid Al Fitr. Clothes had been chosen, plans discussed, and dreams quietly stitched together — all of it shattered in a single moment.
Relatives said the house had been alive with anticipation when news of the blast arrived, collapsing joy into disbelief before the new home could even be built.
Aun’s brother recounted the final moments with painful clarity. He said Aun was standing near a rear gate of the imambargah when the attacker tried to force his way inside, firing shots as worshippers prayed.
“He tried to stop him,” the brother said. “He grabbed the attacker. At that moment, the bomber detonated himself.”
“We are broken,” he added, his voice heavy with grief. “But we are also proud. He gave his life to save others. If the attacker had gone further inside, many more families would have been destroyed.”
In a moment that has come to symbolise the cruelty of the attack, the sehra — the traditional headpiece Aun was meant to wear as a groom — was instead placed on his grave.
Along with Aun Abbas, other victims of the blast were laid to rest after funeral prayers attended by large crowds. Mourners gathered in silence, offering final respects to those described as martyrs by their communities.
Police said the attacker opened fire before detonating himself at the entrance of the imambargah.
For Aun’s family, the countdown to a wedding has been replaced by days of mourning — a life meant to begin anew ending instead in an act of courage that saved others, but cost him everything.
Meanwhile, Pakistani security forces have raided multiple locations and arrested four suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in connection with the suicide bombing at a mosque on the outskirts of Islamabad that killed 33 people and wounded 169 others, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday.
The attack, which struck during Friday prayers, is one of the deadliest terror attacks in the capital in nearly two decades, underscoring a renewed militant threat even in Pakistan’s most heavily guarded city.
Naqvi said the suspected mastermind is an Afghan national linked to Daesh, adding that the plot was planned and the bomber trained in Afghanistan. He alleged that several militant groups were operating from Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan, warning that instability could spread beyond the region.
A day earlier, a regional affiliate of the Daesh terror group, identifying itself as Islamic State in Pakistan, claimed responsibility in a statement carried by its Amaq News Agency. The group said the attacker opened fire on security guards at the main gate before detonating his explosive vest near the mosque’s inner entrance.
Investigators said an identity card recovered from the blast site identified the bomber as Yasir, 32, a resident of Peshawar, based on verification through Pakistan’s national database, Geo News reported.
Officials said he had been living in Afghanistan for the past five months, where he allegedly received weapons and suicide-bombing training.
Friday’s bombing was the deadliest attack in Islamabad since the 2008 suicide bombing at the Marriott Hotel, which killed 63 people. In November, another suicide attack outside a court in the capital killed 12 people, signalling a worrying escalation.
Addressing concerns over security lapses, Naqvi said, “If one blast happens, 99 others are being foiled as well.”
On Saturday, more than 2,000 mourners gathered as coffins of several victims were brought back to the same mosque for funeral prayers, attended by community leaders and senior government officials. Other victims were buried in their hometowns.
The attack drew swift condemnation from across the world. China said it was “deeply shocked” by the blast and firmly supported Pakistan in safeguarding national security and stability.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said the attack showed that militants operating from Afghanistan could strike even in the capital — remarks that drew a sharp response from Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which rejected the allegation while condemning the attack.
Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban (TTP). Kabul has denied the charges.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked countries around the world for messages of sympathy, calling the bombing a “heart-wrenching” attack and vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice.
