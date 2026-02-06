At least 31 killed in Pakistan mosque attack

More than 90 injured in Islamabad explosion during Friday prayers
At least 31 people were killed and over 169 others injured after an explosion struck a mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers, police and local administration officials said, according to Dawn.
The blast occurred in the Tarlai area of the federal capital, where police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and launched rescue and relief operations.
The attack took place during the two-day official visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan.
Television footage and social media images showed police and residents transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, and asked authorities to ensure the provision of best medical care to the wounded persons, who were arriving at the city's different hospitals.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, but suspicion is likely to fall on militants such as the Pakistani Taliban or the Islamic State group.
Islamabad Capital Territory Police spokesperson Taqi Jawad said investigators were still assessing the nature of the explosion, adding that forensic teams would determine whether it was caused by a suicide bomber or an improvised explosive device.
Following the incident, emergencies were imposed at Polyclinic Hospital, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), and CDA Hospital. A Pims spokesperson confirmed that, on the directives of the hospital’s executive director, emergency protocols had been activated.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry condemned the attack in a post on social media platform X, expressing grief over the loss of life in what he described as a “cowardly act”. He offered condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.
“Such acts of terrorism cannot dampen the morale of the nation,” the minister said, stressing the need for unity, peace, tolerance and solidarity with law enforcement agencies.
In November, a suicide bomber had struck outside a court in Islamabad, killing 12 people.
The latest attack comes nearly a week after the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army carried out multiple attacks in insurgency-hit southwestern Balochistan province, killing about 50 people.
Security forces responding to those attacks also killed more than 200 "terrorists," according to the military.
