World Bank chief urges Pakistan to create 30m jobs over next decade to harness youth boom

KARACHI: Pakistan must create up to 30 million jobs over the next decade to turn its rapidly growing youth population into an economic advantage — or risk instability and rising outward migration, a Reuters report said, citing World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Pakistan needs to generate 2.5 million to 3 million jobs annually over the next decade, a challenge Banga described as “generational.” Failure to do so could fuel illegal migration and domestic unrest, he warned.

The comments come as Pakistan enters the implementation phase of a 10-year Country Partnership Framework with the World Bank, which commits around $4 billion a year in combined public and private financing. About half of that is expected to come from private-sector investments led by the International Finance Corporation.

Labour-intensive sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, tourism and small-scale agriculture hold the greatest employment potential, he said, noting farming alone could account for roughly a third of the jobs Pakistan will need by 2050.

Banga also pointed to Pakistan’s growing pool of freelancers as a sign of strong entrepreneurial spirit, but said better access to capital and infrastructure was needed to help small ventures scale into job-creating businesses.

He said progress on privatisation and private-sector participation would be critical to restoring financial stability and boosting investment, warning that rapid rooftop solar expansion could destabilise the grid if reforms lag behind.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.