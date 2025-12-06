Sharjah Old Cars Club marks strong presence in UAE edition of Mille Miglia
Sharjah: The Sharjah Old Cars Club made a striking appearance at the 2025 Mille Miglia Rally, held across the UAE, with a standout Corvette C2 attracting significant attention among a field of distinguished classic vehicles.
The participation highlighted the club’s growing presence on the international motoring stage and underscored its mission to preserve rare and historic cars while promoting automotive culture across the region. The Corvette C2, an icon of 1960s design, emerged as one of the most photographed vehicles of the rally thanks to its distinctive styling and heritage value.
In a move that reinforced its role in the rally, the Sharjah Old Cars Club hosted the event’s official press conference at its headquarters. Organisers, media representatives, and partner entities attended, where details of the rally’s UAE stages were announced alongside the club’s official participation.
The hosting reflected the organisers’ confidence in the club’s capabilities and its readiness to support major international automotive events celebrating classic motoring heritage.
Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Board Member of the Sharjah Old Cars Club, said Sharjah’s selection as a key stop on the rally route reaffirmed the emirate’s appeal to classic-car enthusiasts worldwide.
“Our participation in the 2025 Mille Miglia is an important milestone for the club,” he said. “Sharjah’s natural and cultural richness makes it an inspiring destination, and this event allows us to showcase our commitment to preserving automotive heritage for future generations.”
The Corvette C2’s presence was more than symbolic. Known for its sleek lines and powerful performance, the model represents one of the defining automotive designs of the 1960s.
Throughout the rally, the car became a focal point for photographers and spectators alike, appearing prominently in media coverage as it moved along the UAE stages.
First launched in Italy in 1927, the Mille Miglia is considered one of the most historic events in classic motoring. After its traditional format ended in 1957 due to safety concerns, the rally returned in 1977 as a showcase event celebrating vintage automotive engineering. Today, it is often described as a “moving museum,” bringing together some of the world’s rarest cars on routes that blend heritage, culture, and scenic landscapes.
Its expansion to the UAE — particularly to Sharjah — offered a new chapter for the rally, merging the country’s natural beauty with a rich automotive legacy.
The Sharjah Old Cars Club continues to host programmes and events that highlight the artistic, historical, and cultural significance of classic vehicles. Its initiatives reinforce the emirate’s position as a destination for heritage enthusiasts and strengthen the club’s role as a leading institution in preserving automotive history.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox