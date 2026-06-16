Legendary tenor brings his Romanza anniversary tour to Yas Island this December
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix just added something unexpected to its race week lineup. Andrea Bocelli, one of the most celebrated tenors in the world, has been announced as the first artist for Yasalam Classics, a brand new concert series launching during Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week in December.
Bocelli will perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Wednesday, December 2, accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. The concert forms part of his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, which is marking three decades since the album that turned him into a global phenomenon.
Romanza, released in 1997, produced some of Bocelli's most beloved works including Con te partirò, Canto della Terra and Ave Maria. It remains both the best-selling Italian-language album and the best-selling predominantly non-English language album of all time, certified platinum and diamond in more than 20 countries.
Bocelli has sold over 90 million records worldwide and performed at the Olympic Games, the FIFA World Cup and some of the world's most iconic venues. His Abu Dhabi performance brings the anniversary tour to one of the most anticipated entertainment weeks in the region.
Yasalam Classics is a newly created concert series sitting alongside the Grand Prix's existing After-Race Concerts and Official After-Parties, adding classical and orchestral performances to a race week entertainment programme that already spans multiple genres. This year's Yasalam lineup already includes Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson and Imagine Dragons, with more names to be announced.
David Powell, Chief Portfolio and Strategy Officer at Ethara, said: "Yasalam Classics is a significant addition to the star-studded Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entertainment programme, and Andrea Bocelli is the perfect artist to launch it. His performance will bring a different dimension to race week and reflects our ambition to stage the biggest and most exciting entertainment event of the year."
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders have exclusive 24-hour pre-sale access before tickets go on general sale tomorrow, Wednesday June 17, at 1pm. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ae and etihadarena.ae.
The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place from Thursday December 3 to Sunday December 6 at Yas Marina Circuit, with Bocelli's Yasalam Classics performance on the evening before the race weekend begins.
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