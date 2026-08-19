Rider dies after collision in Manx Grand Prix

The incident occurred at Cruickshanks in the Ramsey section of the Mountain Course
A rider has died following a crash involving two competitors during qualifying for the 2026 Manx Grand Prix on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at Cruickshanks in the Ramsey section of the Mountain Course during the second qualifying session of the road racing event.
According to the Manx Grand Prix, the crash happened on the opening lap, prompting officials to immediately red-flag the session.
The event organisers confirmed that one of the riders suffered fatal injuries, while the second competitor sustained minor injuries and was taken to Noble’s Hospital for treatment. The identities of the two riders have not been released.
“It is with profound sadness that the Manx Grand Prix Races confirms that one competitor sustained fatal injuries,” the organisers said in a statement.
“A second competitor was reported as having sustained minor injuries, and is receiving treatment at Nobles Hospital.”