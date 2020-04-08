Hoping to raise moods, Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli each plan to reach their fans with music _ The Boss as a guest DJ and the tenor with a live performance.
Bocelli will give a solo livestreamed performance on Easter Sunday from the main historic cathedral in Milan, Italy.
“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer `Si’ to the invitation of the city and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said in a statement.
There will be no audience present, but the concert will be exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor’s YouTube channel from 6pm UK time or 1pm Eastern.
Springsteen will appear on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday at 10am Eastern. According to E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, Springsteen will be DJing music he’s been listening to during the pandemic.