Hoping to raise moods, Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli each plan to reach their fans with music _ The Boss as a guest DJ and the tenor with a live performance.

Bocelli will give a solo livestreamed performance on Easter Sunday from the main historic cathedral in Milan, Italy.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer `Si’ to the invitation of the city and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said in a statement.

There will be no audience present, but the concert will be exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor’s YouTube channel from 6pm UK time or 1pm Eastern.