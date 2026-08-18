Organisers have postponed OFFLIMITS festival but remain hopeful of a return in 2027
Abu Dhabi music festival OFFLIMITS has now been postponed. In a social media post, organisers announced that the genre-blending festival would no longer be taking place as scheduled, but said they remain hopeful that the festival will return in 2027.
Ticket holders will receive refund information directly from their original ticketing platform.
No reason has been given for the postponement. Further details are awaited.
The festival was originally set to take place at Etihad Park this April before being moved to Yas Island. It was also rescheduled to Nov 21, 2026.
The star-studded roster was going to be led by the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira. She was tipped to bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to the capital, and mark her triumphant return to the UAE stage with a career-spanning set of global hits.
Joining her was a raft of international talent across every genre:
The Jonas Brothers bringing two decades of chart-topping anthems.
R&B legends: Three-time Grammy winner NE-YO.
Rock anthems: Scottish legends Biffy Clyro and Icelandic blues-rockers KALEO.
Indie favourites: Myles Smith, Scouting for Girls, and Toploader.
Billed as the UAE’s first open-format and largest genre-blending music festival, OFFLIMITS is known for its bold multi-stage setup that fuses music with art, immersive visual design and cultural experiences.