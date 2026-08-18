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Abu Dhabi’s OFFLIMITS festival with Shakira, Nick Jonas postponed; refunds to be issued

Organisers have postponed OFFLIMITS festival but remain hopeful of a return in 2027

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Shakira's Abu Dhabi gig cancelled
Shakira's Abu Dhabi gig cancelled
AP

Abu Dhabi music festival OFFLIMITS has now been postponed. In a social media post, organisers announced that the genre-blending festival would no longer be taking place as scheduled, but said they remain hopeful that the festival will return in 2027.

Ticket holders will receive refund information directly from their original ticketing platform.

No reason has been given for the postponement. Further details are awaited.

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The festival was originally set to take place at Etihad Park this April before being moved to Yas Island. It was also rescheduled to Nov 21, 2026.

The star-studded roster was going to be led by the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira. She was tipped to bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to the capital, and mark her triumphant return to the UAE stage with a career-spanning set of global hits.

Joining her was a raft of international talent across every genre:

  • The Jonas Brothers bringing two decades of chart-topping anthems.

  • R&B legends: Three-time Grammy winner NE-YO.

  • Rock anthems: Scottish legends Biffy Clyro and Icelandic blues-rockers KALEO.

  • Indie favourites: Myles Smith, Scouting for Girls, and Toploader.

Billed as the UAE’s first open-format and largest genre-blending music festival, OFFLIMITS is known for its bold multi-stage setup that fuses music with art, immersive visual design and cultural experiences.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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