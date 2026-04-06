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BRED Abu Dhabi 2026 postponed: What we know about the new dates

The original schedule was meant to be from April 22-26.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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BRED Abu Dhabi 2026 postponed: What we know about the new dates

The region’s premier neo-culture festival, BRED Abu Dhabi, is hitting the pause button. Originally slated to take over Yas Marina Circuit from April 22–26, the fourth edition of the festival has been officially postponed.

Before the postponement, BRED Abu Dhabi had curated one of the most ambitious lineups in its history. While fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation, it remains to be seen if these global icons will be able to join the festival on its new, yet-to-be-announced dates.

The original schedule featured a historic opening night on April 23 at the BRED Arena, headlined by hip-hop legends Clipse. Brothers Pusha T and Malice were set to arrive fresh off their first-ever Grammy win for Best Rap Performance, bringing decades of sharp lyricism to the capital. Joining them was Grammy-winning producer and DJ Mustard, the mastermind behind massive anthems for artists like Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna.

The weekend highlights were set to include:

  • April 24: US rap heavyweight Gunna alongside Manchester’s breakout star Nemzzz.

  • April 25: A genre-blending night featuring the "Trapsoul" sounds of Bryson Tiller and the global Afrobeats energy of Ayra Starr.

While we’ll have to wait a little longer to experience the full takeover, the spirit of BRED remains as vibrant as ever.

The news has certainly sparked a wave of emotion across social media, but clearly, the energy isn't going anywhere. Disappointed fans are holding onto their excitement, echoing the belief that a festival this monumental is always "going to be worth the wait."

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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