Creative Zone partners with RAKEZ and Mashreq NEO BIZ to launch Young Entrepreneurs’ Business Setup Program

The timing reflects where the UAE stands. The country has ranked first globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor’s National Entrepreneurship Context Index for four consecutive years, and the government has set an ambition to reach one million SMEs by 2030 – up from around 557,000 today. Demand for entry points into the ecosystem is not slowing down.



Yet for many aspiring founders, ambition outpaces infrastructure. First-time business owners frequently navigate setup processes without structured guidance, accessible banking, or the kind of partner network that more established operators take for granted. The program has been developed to close that gap, bringing setup support, financial access, and operational tools into a single, guided entry point for founders starting from scratch.