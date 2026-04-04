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How a family trip turned into Dh20m for this Kerala entrepreneur

Shaji eyes business expansion in Dubai after Big Ticket win

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Show hosts Richard and Bouchra on the phone with Shaji during the live draw
Show hosts Richard and Bouchra on the phone with Shaji during the live draw

Dubai: Shamon Shaji, a 32-year-old entrepreneur from India, has never imagined that a casual family trip to Dubai would lead to a life-changing windfall. 

During a trip to visit his in-laws, the business owner has come across Big Ticket and decided to try his luck.

“My in-laws live in Dubai, so we visit quite often. We came across Big Ticket and learned more about it,” Shaji told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.

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Dreams of financial stability 

Running a business in Kerala, Shaji has long dreamed of expanding his venture to Dubai. For him, the Dh20 million grand prize is a giant leap towards achieving those ambitions.

“Like everyone, I also had a dream of achieving financial stability and a good bank balance in life. This opportunity feels like a big step towards that dream,” said Shaji.

The winning moment

In his recent travel with his loved ones, Shaji has tuned in to Big Ticket live draw series 285 just for fun. Little did he know, that it will be his winning moment.

“Honestly, I feel extremely happy and overwhelmed. I never expected to win this prize. As the draw began and each number was announced, my heart started racing,” recalled Shaji.

“By the time the final number was revealed, we were all in shock and then we screamed with joy.”

Shaji has described the experience as an “unforgettable moment for all of us.”

A stepping stone

According to Shaji, he plans to use the prize to grow his business and bring him closer to his goal of expansion in Dubai.  

“I do plan to continue working, as I believe this is just the beginning of a new journey rather than the end,” stated Shaji.

With his win, he has gained more confidence and motivation to aspire more.

Shaji has purchased ticket number 229425 on March 22 and has been participating in Big Ticket for three months. His story has showcased that luck can strike anytime and anywhere, even on a trip.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEkeralaindiaAbu DhabiBig Ticket

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