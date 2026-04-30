Ta’alouf program drives inclusive education at Abu Dhabi School

School empowers educators and families to better support students of determination
Dubai: Amal Mohammed Al Mansoor, principal of a private school in Abu Dhabi, has described the Ta’alouf program as a defining milestone in her educational journey, helping reshape her approach to inclusive learning and student support.
The year-long academic program equips educators and parents with practical tools to better understand, support and advocate for students of determination. Since its launch, it has reached more than 9,000 community members and is delivered by Al Jalila Foundation, supporting Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity through care, learning, discovery and giving.
Reflecting on her experience, Al Mansoor said the program deepened her understanding of students’ educational and behavioural needs and enabled her to transfer that knowledge to her teaching team.
“The program helped move the learning process from theory into practice through flexible teaching strategies that recognise different abilities and individual needs within the classroom,” she said.
She added that the initiative also improved internal coordination within the school, clarified roles and responsibilities, and strengthened teaching practices. This has contributed to fostering a more empathetic school culture, supporting students of determination in developing life skills, and enhancing collaboration between teachers and families.
Al Mansoor noted that the program reshaped classroom practices by encouraging a more thoughtful approach to student behaviour and introducing innovative ways to identify unexpressed needs. Teachers adopted simplified instruction methods, visual tools and assistive techniques to better support diverse learners.
The approach also encouraged greater student engagement, including participation in school-led activities by students of determination, helping uncover talents in areas such as art, public speaking, music and scientific innovation.
On family engagement, Al Mansoor said parents were given practical guidance to support their children at home and took part in awareness sessions led by teachers, strengthening trust and shared responsibility.
She said the impact of the Ta’alouf approach has been evident, with improvements in behaviour regulation, student participation, academic performance and peer relationships.
Her experience underscores Al Jalila Foundation’s ongoing commitment to advancing inclusive education and supporting communities through initiatives that deliver meaningful and lasting impact.