ADCOOP launches ‘ADCOOP PLUS’ Loyalty Program to reward families across the UAE

Commenting on the launch, Bertrand Loumaye, Retail CEO of ADCOOP, said: “The launch of ADCOOP PLUS during the Year of Family reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve. Loyalty, especially from the families who trust us every day, deserves to be recognized in a meaningful way. This program is designed to give back, strengthen our connection with our customers, and make everyday shopping more rewarding, personalized, and impactful.”