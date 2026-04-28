ADCOOP launches ‘ADCOOP PLUS’ Loyalty Program to reward families across the UAE

Unlock instant rewards, savings, and personalised offers with ADCOOP’s loyalty program
In celebration of the Year of Family, and as part of its ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of customers across the UAE, ADCOOP proudly announces the launch of ADCOOP PLUS — a next-generation loyalty program designed to deliver greater value, convenience, and personalized rewards for families across the Emirates.
Rooted in ADCOOP’s mission to support communities and enhance everyday living, ADCOOP PLUS introduces a smarter, more rewarding shopping experience that puts customers at the heart of every interaction.
With ADCOOP PLUS, customers can now enjoy a seamless and benefit-driven loyalty journey, where every purchase unlocks more value, and every visit feels more rewarding.
· Rewards on every purchase in store and on Ecommerce – turning daily shopping into real savings
· Instant redemption with no expiry – use rewards anytime, without limitations
· Exclusive member-only discounts – available in-store and on the ADCOOP App
· Personalised offers – tailored to each family needs
· Priority access to promotions & campaigns – including seasonal events and special offers
Anyone can join ADCOOP PLUS effortlessly by downloading the ADCOOP App, registering within seconds, and immediately starting to earn and redeem rewards in all ADCOOP stores and on Ecommerce — ensuring a smooth and convenient onboarding experience for all.
Commenting on the launch, Bertrand Loumaye, Retail CEO of ADCOOP, said: “The launch of ADCOOP PLUS during the Year of Family reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve. Loyalty, especially from the families who trust us every day, deserves to be recognized in a meaningful way. This program is designed to give back, strengthen our connection with our customers, and make everyday shopping more rewarding, personalized, and impactful.”
With ADCOOP PLUS, ADCOOP continues to build its legacy as a trusted, homegrown retailer by combining value, innovation, and customer-centricity. The program represents a significant step forward in enhancing customer engagement while reinforcing ADCOOP’s promise of better prices, better quality, and better experiences for every family.