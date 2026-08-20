From Amr Diab to Nancy Ajram: 7 major concerts and live Events coming to the UAE

Here are upcoming shows to add to your calendar
If you are looking for a reason to get out and enjoy a live show, the UAE has plenty coming up over the next few months. While Shakira and Christina Aguilera’s planned UAE performances have been cancelled, there are still plenty of concerts and live events to look forward to across the country. From Arabic music and Bollywood performances to high-energy live shows, there is something for different tastes and different kinds of nights out.
Here are some of the upcoming events to keep on your radar.
Dubai will host the Miami Show on August 29, bringing a large-scale live entertainment experience to the city.
With music, performances and plenty of energy, it is one to consider if you are looking for a lively night out with friends.
When: August 29, 2026
Where: Dubai
Three popular names from the Egyptian music scene will come together at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 28.
Ruby, Esseily and Pousi will share the stage for one night, giving Arabic music fans a chance to enjoy a concert featuring three different artists in one evening.
When: August 28, 2026
Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh125
Indian singer Jasmine Sandlas is bringing her Dream Girl World Tour to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on September 13.
Known for her distinctive voice and energetic performances, Sandlas is set to bring her music to Dubai for a night aimed at fans of Indian pop and Punjabi music.
When: September 13, 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
On September 19, Ahmed Saad and Disco Misr will take over Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The concert brings Ahmed Saad’s Arabic pop sound together with Disco Misr’s modern electronic take on classic Arabic music, making it a strong pick for anyone who wants a high-energy night.
When: September 19, 2026
Where: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh195
Arabic music continues in October with Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour, who will perform together at Etihad Arena on October 17.
The two singers are known for their emotional songs and strong connection with their audiences, so expect a night filled with familiar favourites and plenty of sing-along moments.
When: October 17, 2026
Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh137
Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on October 24.
The concert will bring some of Ajram’s best-known songs to the Dubai stage, offering fans an evening of Arabic pop and live entertainment.
When: October 24, 2026, 9pm
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: From Dh210
One of the biggest names on the list is Amr Diab, who will perform at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 7.
With a career spanning decades, Diab remains one of the most recognisable names in Arabic pop. His Dubai concert is a chance for fans to hear some of his best-known songs live and experience the atmosphere of one of the region’s biggest concert venues.
When: November 7, 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Check with the official ticketing platform
With concerts and live shows happening across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the coming months offer plenty of opportunities to swap a quiet night in for live music, big performances and a night out with friends.