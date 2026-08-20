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From Amr Diab to Nancy Ajram: 7 major concerts and live Events coming to the UAE

Here are upcoming shows to add to your calendar

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
3 MIN READ
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From Arabic music and Bollywood performances to high-energy live shows, there is something for different tastes and different kinds of nights out. Here are some of the upcoming events to keep on your radar.
From Arabic music and Bollywood performances to high-energy live shows, there is something for different tastes and different kinds of nights out. Here are some of the upcoming events to keep on your radar.
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If you are looking for a reason to get out and enjoy a live show, the UAE has plenty coming up over the next few months. While Shakira and Christina Aguilera’s planned UAE performances have been cancelled, there are still plenty of concerts and live events to look forward to across the country. From Arabic music and Bollywood performances to high-energy live shows, there is something for different tastes and different kinds of nights out.

Here are some of the upcoming events to keep on your radar.

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Miami Show — Dubai

Dubai will host the Miami Show on August 29, bringing a large-scale live entertainment experience to the city.

With music, performances and plenty of energy, it is one to consider if you are looking for a lively night out with friends.

When: August 29, 2026

Where: Dubai

Ruby, Esseily and Pousi — Abu Dhabi

Three popular names from the Egyptian music scene will come together at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 28.

Ruby, Esseily and Pousi will share the stage for one night, giving Arabic music fans a chance to enjoy a concert featuring three different artists in one evening.

When: August 28, 2026

Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: From Dh125

Jasmine Sandlas — Dubai

Indian singer Jasmine Sandlas is bringing her Dream Girl World Tour to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on September 13.

Known for her distinctive voice and energetic performances, Sandlas is set to bring her music to Dubai for a night aimed at fans of Indian pop and Punjabi music.

When: September 13, 2026

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Ahmed Saad and Disco Misr — Abu Dhabi

On September 19, Ahmed Saad and Disco Misr will take over Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The concert brings Ahmed Saad’s Arabic pop sound together with Disco Misr’s modern electronic take on classic Arabic music, making it a strong pick for anyone who wants a high-energy night.

When: September 19, 2026

Where: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: From Dh195

Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour — Abu Dhabi

Arabic music continues in October with Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour, who will perform together at Etihad Arena on October 17.

The two singers are known for their emotional songs and strong connection with their audiences, so expect a night filled with familiar favourites and plenty of sing-along moments.

When: October 17, 2026

Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: From Dh137

Nancy Ajram — Dubai

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on October 24.

The concert will bring some of Ajram’s best-known songs to the Dubai stage, offering fans an evening of Arabic pop and live entertainment.

When: October 24, 2026, 9pm

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets: From Dh210

Amr Diab — Dubai

One of the biggest names on the list is Amr Diab, who will perform at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 7.

With a career spanning decades, Diab remains one of the most recognisable names in Arabic pop. His Dubai concert is a chance for fans to hear some of his best-known songs live and experience the atmosphere of one of the region’s biggest concert venues.

When: November 7, 2026

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets: Check with the official ticketing platform

With concerts and live shows happening across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the coming months offer plenty of opportunities to swap a quiet night in for live music, big performances and a night out with friends.

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
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