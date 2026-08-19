Things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: 9 fun picks

From live concerts to art and family activities, here are the best things to do this week.
Abu Dhabi has plenty happening this week, whether you’re looking for a night of live music, something creative to do with the family, or a quieter afternoon surrounded by art and culture.
From concerts on Yas Island to workshops, summer programmes and exhibitions around the city, here are nine things worth adding to your plans from August 17 to 23.
Teenagers can spend a few days exploring their creative side at The Teen Collective by Art Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat.
The programme runs from August 18 to 20 and offers a chance for teens to get involved in art and creative activities in a relaxed setting. It could be a good option for anyone looking to do something different before the summer holidays come to an end.
Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat
When: August 18-20
If you’re looking for a family activity, head to Louvre Abu Dhabi for A Board Game Adventure.
The experience explores the world of board games and brings together play, culture and discovery, making it an easy option for families looking for something that keeps children entertained while giving them something new to explore.
The programme has activities taking place on August 18 and 21, so you can pick the day that works best for you.
Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi
When: August 18 and 21
Bollywood music fans can look forward to a big night at Etihad Arena this week as Sonu Nigam brings The Revolution Tour to Abu Dhabi on August 21.
The singer is bringing three decades of Bollywood hits to the stage, making this one for anyone who enjoys nostalgic songs and a full concert atmosphere. The Abu Dhabi show also marks the launch of the global tour.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
When: August 21
Tickets: From DH 95
On August 22, Etihad Arena will turn into a celebration of Michael Jackson’s music with This Is Michael.
The tribute show brings together music, dancing and the visual style associated with the King of Pop, giving fans the chance to experience some of his biggest songs in a live setting.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
When: August 22
Still looking for something to do with younger children? The Abu Dhabi Libraries Summer Camp continues until August 27.
The programme includes creative and educational activities designed to keep children engaged during the final weeks of summer. It’s an option for parents looking for an activity that feels more productive than simply spending another day indoors.
Where: Abu Dhabi Libraries
When: Until August 27
The Abu Dhabi Children’s Library at the Cultural Foundation is also hosting a series of programmes for younger visitors throughout August.
With activities centred around books, creativity and learning, it offers a quieter alternative to the city’s bigger entertainment events and can easily be paired with a visit to the Cultural Foundation.
Where: Cultural Foundation
When: Until August 31
For something a little more cultural, head to Qasr Al Muwaiji for the Poetry Lab 18 Summer Programme.
The programme runs until August 31, giving visitors a chance to explore poetry and creative expression in a setting that connects the activity with the UAE’s cultural heritage.
Where: Qasr Al Muwaiji
When: Until August 31
If you prefer your plans to be a little more spontaneous, check out Music in the City, a programme bringing musical performances to different locations across Abu Dhabi.
The programme continues until August 31, so you have more than one chance to catch a performance while exploring the city.
Where: Various locations across Abu Dhabi
When: Until August 31
Art lovers can also make their way to the Cultural Foundation to see Skin of Dreams, an exhibition by artist Shezad Dawood.
The exhibition brings together works spanning painting, sculpture, film, digital art and sound, creating a mix of different mediums and ideas. Drawing inspiration from subjects including architecture, music, science and technology, it offers something a little different from a traditional gallery visit.
Best of all, entry is free, and the exhibition continues until September 20, so you don’t have to squeeze it into this week if your calendar is already full.
Where: Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi
When: Until September 20
Entry: Free
Whether you’re planning a concert night with friends, looking for something to do with the kids or simply want to explore Abu Dhabi’s cultural side, there are plenty of options this week.
With events spread across Yas Island, Saadiyat, Al Ain and central Abu Dhabi, you can keep things local or make a full day out of exploring somewhere new.