What to do in Abu Dhabi: Your guide to the city’s must-see spots

Here’s where to go for culture, fun, food and coffee.
If you are visiting Abu Dhabi for the first time or just looking for a fun day out, there is plenty to do around the city. From cultural spots and museums to shopping, new destinations, restaurants, coffee shops and places to stay, you can easily build a full day or even a whole weekend around different parts of the capital.
A visit to Abu Dhabi is not complete without stopping by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Take some time to walk around, admire the architecture and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. It is one of those places that is worth seeing whether it is your first visit or your tenth.
Where: Al Rawdah
If you are interested in art, culture and history, make your way to Saadiyat Island. You can visit Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, all within the Saadiyat Cultural District.
You do not have to visit everything in one day either. Pick a museum, grab a coffee afterwards and spend some time around the island before heading for dinner.
Where: Saadiyat Island
For something a little different, head to Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA) on Jubail Island. The destination brings together classical horsemanship, Emirati heritage, art and culture, with an equestrian gallery, library, workshops, stables and daily training sessions.
And it is not just about the horses. ADREA has a growing food and coffee scene, with dining spots overlooking the outdoor arena. You can stop by Knead Bakery & Patisserie - ADREA for pastries, breakfast, lunch or coffee, while SALT Adrea is another dining option at the destination. Falwa also offers a Middle Eastern dining experience at ADREA, with dishes inspired by Emirati flavours and ingredients.
It is a good option if you want to combine a cultural experience with food and a relaxed afternoon, rather than simply visiting a tourist attraction and leaving.
Where: ADREA — Jubail Island
If you are visiting Abu Dhabi this week, there is still time to catch the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). The 2026 edition runs until September 6, bringing together hunting, equestrianism, falconry, heritage and outdoor activities.
It is a chance to explore different sides of Emirati culture, from traditional crafts and falconry to equestrian displays and activities. The exhibition is also a good choice if you are looking for something beyond the usual museums and malls.
Where: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi — Al Rawdah
When: Until September 6, 2026
For a day packed with entertainment, Yas Island is an easy choice. You can choose between Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, depending on what you are in the mood for.
If you would rather keep things relaxed, spend some time around Yas Bay or Yas Marina, then finish the day with dinner.
Where: Yas Island
If shopping is on your list, you have a few different areas to choose from. Yas Mall works well if you are already spending the day on Yas Island. Over on Al Maryah Island, The Galleria is a good option for shopping, restaurants and a change of scenery. And if you are around Al Reem Island, Reem Mall is another easy choice.
Where: Yas Mall — Yas Island | The Galleria — Al Maryah Island | Reem Mall — Al Reem Island
If the summer heat gets too much, head indoors and swap the heat for snow. Snow Abu Dhabi gives you a completely different experience, with a snowy setting, rides and activities all inside Reem Mall.
Where: Reem Mall — Al Reem Island
For something a little more relaxed, spend some time at The Butterfly Gardens. It is an indoor spot where you can walk around surrounded by butterflies, making it a nice option if you want to do something different from the usual mall or beach plans.
Where: Rabdan
Once you have finished exploring, it is time to eat. If you are around Mina Zayed, add Marmellata and Barbasi to your list. If you are spending the day on Yas Island, Soraya is another option for dinner. And for a more casual burger stop, head to Supernova in Al Bateen.
Where: Marmellata — Mina Zayed | Barbasi — Mina Zayed | Soraya — Yas Island | Supernova — Al Bateen
You will also find plenty of places to stop for coffee between activities. WatchHouse is at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, while Espresso Lab has a spot around Al Hisn. For a coffee stop on Saadiyat, try Mill Café. If you are around Al Maryah Island, you can visit Daily Press or Nostalgia at The Galleria.
Where: WatchHouse — Al Mushrif | Espresso Lab — Al Hisn | Mill Café — Saadiyat Island | Daily Press — Al Maryah Island | Nostalgia — Al Maryah Island
If you want to turn your visit into a proper staycation, Abu Dhabi has plenty of hotels to choose from.
For a beach-focused stay, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas are both on Saadiyat Island, making them convenient if you want to combine a hotel stay with the museums and the beach.
If you want to be closer to the city, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is in Rabdan. For a stay around the shopping and dining scene, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island and Rosewood Abu Dhabi are both on Al Maryah Island.
For something around Al Bateen, The Abu Dhabi EDITION is another option.
Where: The St. Regis — Saadiyat Island | Saadiyat Rotana — Saadiyat Island | Fairmont Bab Al Bahr — Rabdan | Four Seasons — Al Maryah Island | Rosewood — Al Maryah Island | The Abu Dhabi EDITION — Al Bateen
The easiest way to plan your trip is to choose an area and build your day around it. You could spend the morning on Saadiyat, head to ADREA or Yas Island for entertainment, or stay closer to the city with shopping, coffee and dinner around Al Maryah Island and Al Bateen.
Whether you are coming for a quick visit or planning a full weekend, there is plenty to fill your schedule without having to go far.