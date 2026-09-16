From Saadiyat to Reem Island: New restaurants to check out in Abu Dhabi

From new restaurants and cafés to a hotel on Saadiyat Island these are the latest openings
Abu Dhabi has welcomed a new mix of restaurants, cafés and hospitality spots, giving residents more places to discover across the city.
The latest additions range from Italian and Indian restaurants to speciality coffee shops, a cheese store and a new hotel on Saadiyat Island. Here are some of the new destinations worth knowing about.
SALT has reopened at Umm Al Emarat Park, returning to the capital with a refreshed space. The casual dining spot is known for its burgers and relaxed setting, making the park location an easy stop before or after exploring the gardens.
Where: Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi
Fans of Italian food have a new option at Reem Mall, with Jamie’s Italian now open. The restaurant serves Italian favourites, including pizza and pasta, in a casual setting inside the mall.
Where: Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi
For a taste of Emirati cuisine, Falwa has opened at ADREA.
The restaurant puts a contemporary spin on traditional Emirati dishes, bringing familiar local flavours into a modern dining setting.
Where: ADREA, Abu Dhabi
Cheese takes centre stage at The Cheeseroom, a new speciality shop at The Galleria.
The destination focuses on cheeses and platters, offering a selection for sharing or taking home.
Where: The Galleria, Abu Dhabi
Bloom Arjaan by Rotana has opened on Saadiyat Island, adding a new hospitality option to the cultural and leisure destination.
The property joins the island’s growing collection of hotels and destinations, putting guests close to its beaches, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Where: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Art of Dum has opened at Reem Mall, bringing Indian cuisine to the area. The restaurant specialises in Indian dishes, giving diners another option when looking for a meal at the mall.
Where: Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi
Over at Al Qana, Landers has opened as a bakery and speciality café.
The space combines a café with a bakery offering, making it a new option for coffee and baked goods in the waterfront destination.
Where: Al Qana, Abu Dhabi
Located at Al Bahar on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Sallora by the Sea focuses on seafood. The recently opened restaurant offers a menu centred around seafood, with its location adding a coastal setting to the dining experience.
Where: Al Bahar, Abu Dhabi Corniche
At The Arcades, The Solenn brings Greek and Mediterranean-inspired dishes to Abu Dhabi.
The menu draws from both cuisines while taking a contemporary approach to the dishes.
Where: The Arcades, Abu Dhabi
Coffee lovers in Al Wathba have a new spot to add to their list with the opening of Here Cafe. The speciality café has opened a new branch in the area, offering a coffee-focused stop for residents nearby.
Where: Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi
From long-established names expanding into new locations to smaller concepts opening their doors for the first time, Abu Dhabi’s food and hospitality scene continues to grow.
With new addresses now appearing across areas including Saadiyat Island, Reem Island, Al Qana, the Corniche and Al Wathba, there are plenty of new spots to add to your Abu Dhabi list.