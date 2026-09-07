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Ramy Sabry is coming to Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets and more info

The Egyptian singer is set to take the stage at Etihad Arena on November 28

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Singer Ramy Sabry.
Singer Ramy Sabry.
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Abu Dhabi is getting ready for a night of Egyptian pop as Ramy Sabry heads to Etihad Arena this November.

The singer will perform live on November 28, giving fans in the UAE a chance to see him take the stage for a highly anticipated concert featuring his much-loved songs.

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Mark your calendar

The concert is set for Saturday, November 28 at Etihad Arena, making it one to watch for fans of Egyptian music looking to add a live show to their calendar this autumn.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 7 at 9pm UAE time, so fans will not have long to wait before they can secure their seats.

What to expect

Ramy Sabry has built a strong following across the Arab world with a catalogue that spans romantic ballads, pop hits and emotional tracks that have become favourites with his audience.

With the singer taking over the Yas Bay venue for one night, the November concert is set to bring his songs from streaming playlists to the live stage.

Concert details

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 28, 2026

Related Topics:
UAEConcertAbu Dhabi

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