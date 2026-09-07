Ramy Sabry is coming to Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets and more info

The Egyptian singer is set to take the stage at Etihad Arena on November 28
Abu Dhabi is getting ready for a night of Egyptian pop as Ramy Sabry heads to Etihad Arena this November.
The singer will perform live on November 28, giving fans in the UAE a chance to see him take the stage for a highly anticipated concert featuring his much-loved songs.
The concert is set for Saturday, November 28 at Etihad Arena, making it one to watch for fans of Egyptian music looking to add a live show to their calendar this autumn.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 7 at 9pm UAE time, so fans will not have long to wait before they can secure their seats.
Ramy Sabry has built a strong following across the Arab world with a catalogue that spans romantic ballads, pop hits and emotional tracks that have become favourites with his audience.
With the singer taking over the Yas Bay venue for one night, the November concert is set to bring his songs from streaming playlists to the live stage.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
When: November 28, 2026