From Hans Zimmer to Liwa dunes, the capital’s cool season is packed
If you thought Abu Dhabi’s calendar was going to quieten down as the weather cools, think again.
From cinematic concerts and Arabic pop nights to food festivals, desert adventures, street culture and some seriously big international names, the capital is lining up a busy few months from October through December.
There is plenty for music fans, culture vultures, foodies and families, with Yas Island set to be particularly lively. And then there is Liwa, where the winter season gets a very different kind of soundtrack: roaring engines, desert nights and cars attempting things that your sensible side would probably advise against.
Here are some of the events to have on your radar.
Abu Dhabi Festival is back for its 23rd edition, running from October 10 to December 19 under the theme The Wisdom of Culture.
The programme brings together international artists, Emirati talent, orchestras, dance, jazz, recitals and large-scale productions at venues across the capital, including Etihad Arena, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Cultural Foundation, Zayed National Museum and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.
The festival opens on October 10 with the UAE National Orchestra at Etihad Arena. Conducted by François López-Ferrer, the concert features pianist David Khrikuli performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, followed by Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.
When: October 10 to December 19
Where: Various venues across Abu Dhabi, including Etihad Arena, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Cultural Foundation, Zayed National Museum and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.
For anyone whose idea of an autumn evening involves dramatic lyrics, familiar melodies and possibly singing along to every word, October has you covered.
Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour will share the stage at Etihad Arena on October 17, bringing together two major names from the Arab music scene.
Expect Hosny’s romantic hits and charismatic performance style alongside Ashour’s more emotionally charged repertoire, making this one for fans who like their concerts with plenty of nostalgia and big feelings.
When: October 17
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Tickets: From Dh150
Some concerts are about hearing songs you love. This one is about suddenly realising how many films have lived rent-free in your head because of their soundtracks.
Hans Zimmer brings his live show to Abu Dhabi on November 13, with a full orchestra, choir and live band performing selections from his film scores, including music from Dune, Interstellar and The Lion King.
The concert is part of Zimmer’s world tour and marks his first Hans Zimmer Live performance in Abu Dhabi.
In other words, prepare for an evening where your brain supplies its own montage.
When: November 13
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Tickets: From Dh245
If your preferred cultural experience involves eating your way through it, head to Yas Gateway Park North for Taste of Abu Dhabi.
The three-day food festival runs from November 13 to 15, bringing together restaurants, live entertainment, cooking sessions and family-friendly activities.
Come hungry. The whole point is to leave considerably less hungry.
When: November 13–15
Where: Yas Gateway Park North, Yas Island
Tickets: From Dh80
BREDx returns on November 13 and 14 with a two-day celebration of music, fashion, art, sport and food at Etihad Live.
The neo-culture event will feature regional and international talent, a photo exhibition, parties, food and sporting activities. November 14 brings headline performances from Bryson Tiller and Central Cee.
So if your definition of a good weekend involves trainers, music, streetwear and several reasons to keep checking your camera roll, this is probably your territory.
When: November 13–14
Where: Etihad Live, Yas Island
Tickets: From Dh 195
Turkish pop superstar Tarkan arrives at Etihad Arena on November 27, bringing decades of hits, choreography and arena-sized pop energy with him.
The show will combine his well-known classics with music from his latest era, alongside elaborate visuals and live production.
And yes, this is the concert where knowing at least one Tarkan song suddenly becomes extremely useful.
When: November 27
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Tickets: From Dh295
The November concert run does not stop there.
Ramy Sabry takes over Etihad Arena on November 28, bringing his expressive vocals and catalogue of Arabic hits to Abu Dhabi for an evening of romance, memories and familiar melodies.
When: November 28
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Tickets: From Dh295
Electronic music fans have something very different to look forward to when Anyma presents ÆDEN at Yas Gateway Park North.
The December 4–5 experience combines hypnotic techno with large-scale digital art, immersive visuals and futuristic production, creating something that sits somewhere between a concert, an audiovisual installation and a very elaborate night out.
The show is led by Italian-American artist Matteo Milleri and explores the relationship between technology, nature and humanity through music and visual storytelling.
When: December 4–5
Where: Yas Gateway Park North
Tickets: Dh545
December gets a more classical turn when Andrea Bocelli performs at Etihad Arena on December 2 as part of Yasalam Classics.
The legendary tenor joins Abu Dhabi’s packed end-of-year concert calendar, offering an evening built around his signature vocals and orchestral grandeur.
When: December 2
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Tickets: Dh295
If city concerts and arena shows are not quite your idea of winter fun, head west.
The Liwa International Festival returns to the Al Dhafra Region from December 11 to January 2, bringing motorsport, desert adventures, cultural experiences, food, entertainment and family activities to the dunes around Tal Moreeb.
The festival is particularly known for its motorsport action, with cars, off-road challenges and dune competitions turning the desert into one enormous winter playground.
And then there is Liwa Village, where you can have food, go shopping, enjoy rides, entertainment and Emirati crafts.
When: December 11, 2026 to January 2, 2027
Where: Liwa, Al Dhafra Region
If your autumn and winter plans do not involve enough orchestras, opera, dance, jazz and cultural performances, Abu Dhabi Festival has you covered.
The festival continues across the capital until December 19, with performances and cultural programming spread across several of Abu Dhabi’s major institutions.
It is also bringing in a new generation of performers through its Festival Academy, with music and dance intensives, masterclasses, open rehearsals and a youth orchestra programme running through October and November.
Pretty full.
October brings the start of Abu Dhabi Festival and a big Arabic pop night. November turns into a near-continuous run of concerts, food, street culture and international acts, from Hans Zimmer and Tarkan to BREDx and Taste of Abu Dhabi. Then December shifts between futuristic electronic music, classical vocals, family entertainment and a full-scale desert festival.
In short, if you have been waiting for Abu Dhabi’s cooler months to provide an excuse to get out of the house, the calendar has done its part.
Now all you have to do is decide how many weekends your bank account can survive.