Abu Dhabi Festival 2026: Hans Zimmer, ballet and UAE National Orchestra headline new season

Abu Dhabi: Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the UAE National Orchestra and international ballet, jazz and opera performers are among the names taking the stage as Abu Dhabi Festival 2026 begins next month.

This will be followed on November 26 by the Arab world premiere of ‘Algarabía’, a production co-produced by Abu Dhabi Festival, Museo Universidad de Navarra and Khawla Art & Culture Foundation.

Running from November 6 to December 6, it will be the first outdoor children’s biennale in the Middle East and forms part of activities marking the UAE’s Year of Family.

Families will also have a new cultural experience this year with the launch of the Children’s Biennale at Umm Al Emarat Park.

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