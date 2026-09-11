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Abu Dhabi Festival 2026: Hans Zimmer, ballet and UAE National Orchestra headline new season

The 23rd edition opens on October 10, with the UAE National Orchestra and pianist Khrikuli

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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The festival will bring international music, ballet and opera performances to Abu Dhabi from October 10.
The festival will bring international music, ballet and opera performances to Abu Dhabi from October 10.

Abu Dhabi: Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the UAE National Orchestra and international ballet, jazz and opera performers are among the names taking the stage as Abu Dhabi Festival 2026 begins next month.

The 23rd edition will open on October 10 at Etihad Arena with the UAE National Orchestra, conducted by François López-Ferrer and featuring pianist David Khrikuli.

This year also marks 30 years since the founding of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF).

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Hans Zimmer returns to Abu Dhabi

On November 13, Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will bring his ‘The Next Level’ tour to Etihad Arena.

The concert will feature new versions of some of his best-known film scores, combining orchestral and electronic music.

American Ballet Theatre will perform at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on November 21, with a programme combining classical and contemporary ballet.

This will be followed on November 26 by the Arab world premiere of ‘Algarabía’, a production co-produced by Abu Dhabi Festival, Museo Universidad de Navarra and Khawla Art & Culture Foundation.

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the Verdi 125th Anniversary Gala Concert on November 29.

The Abu Dhabi programme will conclude on December 19 at Louvre Abu Dhabi with Tunisian composer, singer and oud player Dhafer Youssef and his Quintet.

Children’s Biennale comes to Abu Dhabi

Families will also have a new cultural experience this year with the launch of the Children’s Biennale at Umm Al Emarat Park.

Running from November 6 to December 6, it will be the first outdoor children’s biennale in the Middle East and forms part of activities marking the UAE’s Year of Family.

Curated by Dana Al Mazrouei, the event will feature nine artists, including UAE-based artists Alia Al Shamsi, Aya Afaneh, Hana El-Sagini, Moza Almatrooshi, Moza Almazrouei, Mira Almazrooei, Nada Almosa and Sarah Afaneh, alongside Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho.

Visitors will be able to experience artworks through touch, sound, movement and light.

The month-long programme will also include family sessions and workshops aimed at encouraging creativity, environmental awareness and families spending time together.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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