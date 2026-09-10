From Trevor Noah to Swan Lake on Ice: 20 unmissable shows in Dubai Opera’s landmark 10th anniversary line-up

Trevor Noah, Bolshoi Theatre and Queen tributes headline a packed 2026-27 lineup
Dubai: The UAE's landmark Downtown venue Dubai Opera is turning 10 and it is marking the milestone with a season that promises plenty of spectacle.
At a press conference held at the venue today, the 2026-27 programme was unveiled bringing together opera, ballet, classical music, comedy, theatre and international concerts from September through January.
The season opens with a 10th Anniversary Gala on September 12, led by acclaimed soprano Fatma Said, the UAE National Orchestra, Maestro Ahmed Farag and the Festival Chorus. The celebratory evening will feature the world premiere of a new orchestral work by Mohamed Medhat, alongside opera, Arab classics and contemporary dance.
But that is just the beginning.
From a Queen tribute and an Amy Winehouse celebration to Trevor Noah, the Bolshoi Theatre, Swan Lake on Ice and Gipsy Kings Symphonic, here are the shows worth knowing about.
September 12, 2026 | Special edition
The venue kicks off its anniversary celebrations with an ambitious gala bringing together orchestral music, opera, Arab classics and contemporary dance. International soprano Fatma Said joins the UAE National Orchestra, Festival Chorus and Maestro Ahmed Farag, while the programme also features the world premiere of a new work by Mohamed Medhat.
September 17-19 | Ballet
Mozart gets a balletic makeover as the Ukrainian National Ballet presents The Marriage of Figaro.
The production transforms the beloved comic opera into a visually lavish ballet celebrating love, wit and theatricality, coinciding with the 270th anniversary of Mozart’s birth.
October 5 | Concert
Queen fans, this one is for you.
God Save The Queen, described as one of the world’s leading Queen tribute bands, makes its Dubai debut after more than 1,000 performances worldwide. Expect Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Somebody to Love and plenty of stadium-sized nostalgia.
October 6 | Concert
Lebanese singer and actress Marilyne Naaman brings her blend of Arabic music and contemporary pop to Dubai Opera.
Known for her appearances on The Voice France and viral releases across the MENA region, Naaman has also built a parallel career in acting.
October 8 | Concert
Two decades after the release of Back to Black, Amy Winehouse’s music returns to the stage through the musicians who actually played alongside her.
Led by her longtime musical director and close friend Dale Davis, The Amy Winehouse Band will perform her iconic hits and fan favourites in a celebration of her distinctive musical legacy.
October 9-10 | Comedy
What happens when an expectant couple starts imagining a very unusual future for their child?
This Arabic comedy follows a couple navigating pregnancy, emotional ups and downs and a string of misunderstandings, while dreaming that their unborn child will one day become a “public taste engineer”.
October 9-18 | Comedy
Ten days. Multiple languages. Plenty of punchlines.
The seventh edition of Dubai Comedy Festival brings international stars together with regional and local comedians for a celebration of comedy across cultures and languages.
October 22 | Concert
Flamenco meets the orchestra.
Led by André Reyes, founder of GIPSY KINGS, this symphonic production brings the group’s signature rumba flamenca to Dubai Opera, with classics including Bamboleo, Djobi Djoba, Volare and Un Amor.
October 29-31 | Theatre
Expect acrobatics, clowning, physical theatre and live music in this dreamlike production from Compagnia Finzi Pasca.
Inspired by Venice, Titizé – A Venetian Dream brings 10 performers together for a theatrical journey where reality and imagination blur.
November 1 | Concert
Mercury Prize winner Benjamin Clementine brings his genre-defying sound to Dubai Opera.
The British singer, pianist and composer is known for combining experimental pop, contemporary classical music and jazz.
November 7 | Concert
Club classics, but make them orchestral.
Ministry of Sound Classical reimagines iconic dance tracks as symphonic performances, conducted by David Mahoney and accompanied by a sound and light production.
November 25-29 | Comedy
Trevor Noah returns to Dubai — and this time, the setting is considerably more intimate.
The Emmy-winning comedian and former Daily Show host brings his storytelling and observational humour to Dubai Opera following his hugely successful UAE appearances and arena shows.
November 27 | Concert
Hiba Tawaji and trumpet virtuoso Ibrahim Maalouf team up for À La Française, a one-night collaboration inspired by French musical heritage.
Expect a mix of chanson, jazz, classical influences and contemporary sounds, with Tawaji’s vocals meeting Maalouf’s distinctive trumpet-led compositions.
December 2-6 | Opera, ballet and symphonic music
One of the biggest highlights of the season is the Bolshoi Theatre’s first official tour of the UAE.
The five-day programme includes Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Tsar’s Bride, a Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra symphonic concert and Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, performed by leading Bolshoi Ballet dancers and musicians.
December 11 | Concert
For Guy Manoukian, this is more than another Dubai Opera show. The acclaimed Lebanese-Armenian pianist and composer returns for his 10th performance at the venue, following nine sold-out shows. Expect his signature fusion of oriental melodies and contemporary arrangements.
December 16 | Concert
Russian piano virtuoso Denis Matsuev brings his formidable technique to Dubai Opera for an evening that moves between classical masterpieces and jazz-inspired rhythms.
December 18-19 | Theatre
Two struggling theatre groups. One abandoned theatre. One last attempt to save their careers.
What follows is a theatrical adventure packed with suspense, humour, unexpected twists and the spirit of Gulf theatre.
January 10, 2027 | Concert
Pianist and composer Tony Ann brings his contemporary piano sound to Dubai Opera, with Arkai joining as support.
With more than one billion views and 300 million streams, Ann has turned his technically ambitious and emotionally charged compositions into a global digital phenomenon.
January 14-17, 2027 | Ballet
Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake gets a spectacular icy transformation.
The Imperial Ice Stars bring 24 elite figure skaters to the stage, combining ballet, skating, aerial artistry and theatrical spectacle in a production that puts a very different spin on the classical favourite.
January 24, 2027 | Concert
Cuban musical nostalgia takes centre stage with the Buena Vista All Stars.
Una Noche En La Habana features Ibrahim Ferrer Jr., son of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club singer Ibrahim Ferrer, alongside original members including Barbarito Torres.
For its 10th anniversary season, Dubai Opera is clearly betting on range as much as star power. Classical purists have the Bolshoi, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake; comedy fans get Trevor Noah and the Dubai Comedy Festival; music lovers can choose between Queen, Amy Winehouse, Gipsy Kings, Tony Ann and Benjamin Clementine.
And with the anniversary gala setting the tone in September, Dubai Opera’s 2026-27 season looks designed not merely to celebrate its first decade, but to establish the venue firmly as one of the UAE’s major stages for international performing arts.