From designer discounts at Coca-Cola Arena to the first professional sumo bouts in the UAE
Dubai: September is when the events calendar wakes up. The summer lull is over, the outdoor season has not quite started, and what fills the gap is a packed varied month: Arabic stand-up, Punjabi pop, a choral tribute, a designer clearance sale, and the first professional sumo bouts ever staged in the country.
Here they are in date order, with prices from free.
The Concept Big Brands Carnival warehouse sale is the first thing on the calendar and the shortest window, running five days from Wednesday.
Discounts reach 80 per cent across fashion, footwear, accessories and lifestyle, and the label list is unusually high-end for a clearance: Gucci, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Fendi, Versace, Burberry, Acne Studios and Palm Angels alongside Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Puma, Diesel and Michael Kors.
Doors are open twelve hours a day and entry costs nothing.
When: 2 to 6 September, 11am to 11pm Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Price: Free entry
An orchestral evening built around Palestinian song and its place in the wider Arab musical tradition, weaving storytelling through the arrangements.
When: Saturday 5 September, doors 7pm, starts 7.30pm Where: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Price: From Dh249
The Egyptian comedian has done more than 500 sold-out shows across the Middle East, Europe and Canada in a 16-year career, and his format is built around the room rather than a fixed set.
Audience interaction drives the whole show, which means no two nights run the same way. Something to know if you sit near the front.
When: Saturday 5 September Where: Dubai Opera Price: From Dh195
Desouky's stand-up works the other way round, mining recognisable everyday situations rather than improvising off the crowd. The Egyptian actor and comedian moves between stage, television and film, and this is a new show.
When: Sunday 6 September, starts 9pm Where: Dubai Opera Price: From Dh250
Ten years of the building, marked properly. Soprano Fatma Said leads, performing with the UAE National Orchestra under conductor Ahmed Farag, joined by the Festival Chorus.
Black tie is encouraged and there is a red carpet, so this is the one to dress for. Doors open at 7pm with welcome refreshments, auditorium at 7.30pm.
When: Saturday 12 September, performance starts 8pm Where: Dubai Opera Price: From Dh550
The Punjabi-American singer brings her tour to Coca-Cola Arena, with a set built partly around Gulabi fan moments for the community that has followed her.
Worth reading the ticket conditions before you book. Floor standing is 21 and over only, anyone under 16 needs an accompanying adult of 18 or above, and everyone over 12 months old needs a ticket. QR codes appear 48 hours before the show.
When: Sunday 13 September, starts 8pm Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Price: From Dh149
The Dubai Camerata Singers have put together a choral programme as a thank-you letter to the country, drawing on music from different cultures and traditions to trace the arc of arriving somewhere, staying, and eventually calling it home.
When: Saturday 19 September, doors 7pm, starts 7.30pm Where: Playhouse Studio, New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Price: From Dh100
Twelve singers and dancers performing the genre's biggest hits, with live vocals and full choreography. This is a tribute production inspired by well-known K-pop acts rather than an appearance by the artists themselves, which is worth being clear about before you buy.
An afternoon show, so it works for families. Under-twos can sit on a parent's lap without a ticket.
When: Saturday 26 September, doors 2pm, starts 3pm Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi Price: From Dh95
First international professional sumo exhibition ever staged here.
Nine elite wrestlers, 36 bouts, on a platform built for the event. Ichi of Japan headlines as a winner of the Emperor's Cup, sumo's highest honour, alongside Hiroki, billed as the heaviest sumo champion in the world, and Egypt's Ramy, a ten-time national champion and among the most decorated Arab wrestlers in the sport.
Bouts can be over in seconds. The evening also carries the ceremonial side, with wrestler introductions and taiko drumming, plus Japanese-themed food stalls and photo experiences. VIP tickets include post-event access to the athletes.
When: Saturday 26 September, doors 6pm, starts 7pm Where: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi Price: From Dh85
The one you can do every weekend rather than once. The market runs indoors through September, which matters at this time of year, and stays open for twelve hours a day.
Homegrown UAE brands across fashion, skincare, beauty, home décor, wellness, accessories and food retail, most of them small enough that you buy from whoever made the thing.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday in September, 10am to 10pm Where: Indoor Courtyard, City Walk, Dubai Price: Free entry