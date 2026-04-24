‘Shukran, UAE’: How a Dubai community choir turned real-life stories into a musical tribute

Voices and personal journeys blend to honour the UAE’s spirit of unity and belonging
Dubai: For many residents in the UAE, stories of opportunity, safety, and belonging are deeply personal. But this Dubai-based choir is bringing those stories to life through music.
Dubai Camerata Singers has released “Shukran, UAE: A Tribute of Gratitude,” a non-commercial video built around a choral performance of “I Believe.” The tribute reflects the real-life experiences of its multicultural members and is dedicated to the UAE, which they regarded as their home away from home.
Founded in 2017, the choir has brought together residents from different nationalities and professions, making the project as much about shared experience as it is about music.
Rather than focusing solely on performance, the tribute has been drawn from the lived journeys of its members, from building careers to supporting families and finding community in a new country.
For Rhovi Nasis, a customer service supervisor, the experience has been sentimental. “Every note became a quiet thank you for the chances we were given, for the dignity of work, and for the dreams we are able to build for our loved ones back home.”
On the other hand, Diana Collado, a teacher, has described the performance as transformative. “Being part of Dubai Camerata Singers has given me a sense of belonging within a diverse and passionate musical community. It reflects the welcoming spirit of the UAE itself.”
Sly Carbonell, a senior financial auditor, has mentioned that the song carried a message of hope. “Singing this tribute deepened my empathy and reminded me that compassion can rise above differences. It gave me hope for unity and peace.”
For his part, Arne Lubasan, musical director and choir master, has noted that the piece was created to mirror the harmony found in everyday life across the UAE.
“The musical direction was inspired by a deep sense of gratitude and unity. During a time when much of the world feels uncertain, we wanted to reflect the feeling of safety, stability, and coexistence that we experience here in the UAE,” explained Lubasan.
He has bared that just like the Emirates, the choir showcases unity and diversity.
“A choir represents many voices coming together as one, just like the diverse communities that call the UAE home. Our goal was to create something sincere and inclusive, a musical ‘thank you’ that anyone could feel connected to.”
Moreover, Lubasan has shared that the choice of “I Believe” was intentional, with its themes of “faith, unity, and hope” aligning closely with the experiences of residents, expatriates, locals, and visitors alike.
The initiative has been conceptualised by Fermel Fuentes, creative director and choir manager, who has viewed the project as a collective expression of appreciation.
“This tribute is our humble way of giving back and saying thank you to the leaders of this country and to the UAE that has welcomed us, supported us, and allowed us to grow,” exclaimed Fuentes.
Bringing the project together did not come without challenges. Coordinating rehearsals, recording individual parts, and organising filming, has required “perseverance, faith, and teamwork.” Despite this, the choir has been committed to complete the tribute.
“The UAE is our home. That sense of belonging deeply inspired us. This video was built around gratitude for safety, opportunity, and the chance to live and share our voices in this beautiful nation.”
Behind the scenes, the team has centred on authenticity. Reg Gentica, audio editor and mixer, has pointed out that the objective was to preserve the natural sound of the choir.
“My approach was to keep the sound clean, balanced, and emotionally honest. I avoided over processing because sincerity of performance was the priority,” said Gentica.
Similary, Ian Angeles, videographer, photographer, and editor, has taken a genuine approach visually to capture the emotional connection many residents feel with the country.
“The concept came from appreciation. I wanted the visuals to express how the UAE feels to many of us, not just how it looks,” stated Angeles.
The video tribute has been set to be followed by an intimate community live performance titled “Shukran, UAE: A Concert of Gratitude.” The upcoming event has been expected to display choral works from various cultures.
It will be a continuation of the video tribute’s message, offering audiences a chance to experience unity, reflection, and gratitude through music. Details of the date and venue are to be announced soon.
“Many of our members have lived in the UAE for years. This country has shaped our journeys and given us opportunities to grow. We felt it was time to express our gratitude to this amazing and beautiful nation,” remarked Fuentes.
For the choir, the message has remained simple but meaningful, a shared “thank you” to a nation that has brought their voices together and paved way for communities to flourish.