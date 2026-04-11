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Sheikh Hamdan thanks Indian students for heartfelt rendition of UAE national anthem

Viral video has been shared by Sheikh Hamdan himself in an Instagram story

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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A viral musical tribute by young students rekindles memories, belonging, and deep emotional bond between cultures
A viral musical tribute by young students rekindles memories, belonging, and deep emotional bond between cultures
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has expressed his thanks to Indian students who have performed the UAE national anthem using traditional Indian classical instruments. 

The video, posted by Dubai-based performing arts hub Malhaar, has captured the hearts of UAE residents, sparking an emotional response that has resonated across social media and groups. 

In an Instagram story, Sheikh Hamdan has shared the reel with the caption, “Thank you!” 

The gesture from the leader has touched those who have viewed it, recognising not only the musical talent of the students but also their respect and love for the UAE.

A fusion of cultures

The performance has featured 13 Indian students playing traditional instruments such as the harmonium, tabla, tabla tarang, dholak, pakhawaj, sitar, sarod, flute, and jualtarang, offering a unique rendition of the UAE national anthem. 

Dressed in white Indian ethnic attire with scarves in the colours of the UAE flag, the children’s act has been set against a plain white backdrop, displaying the simplicity of the music and their emotions taking centre stage.

The fusion of Indian classical instruments with the UAE national anthem has created a tribute that blends two distinct cultures, symbolising the harmonious coexistence that defines the UAE. 

It has quickly gone viral and has been shared among families, educators, and residents, promoting unity, pride, and cultural appreciation.

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A ‘thank you’ that speaks volumes

In a country known for its rich diversity and unity, Sheikh Hamdan’s thank you is a reflection of the UAE’s commitment to fostering respect and understanding between nations.

Moreover, it has highlighted the gratitude that Emiratis feel for the contributions of all who call the UAE home, regardless of their age or background.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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