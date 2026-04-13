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'Her legacy will live on': Brett Lee pens emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle

The cricketer recalls their unlikely 2006 collaboration and her lasting impact

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Sharing his tribute on Instagram, Lee described the recording as a memorable moment in his career.
Sharing his tribute on Instagram, Lee described the recording as a memorable moment in his career.
Instagram/ brettlee_58

Dubai: The world is mourning the loss of singer Asha Bhosle, who died at the age of 92, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the globe. Among them was former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, who reflected on his collaboration with the late singer and their unexpected crossover between cricket and music.

A musical collaboration during a cricket tour

In 2006, while in India for the ICC Champions Trophy, Lee collaborated with Bhosle on the track You’re the One for Me. The duet, part of the Asha and Friends album, featured Lee singing Hindi lyrics alongside the veteran playback singer.

Sharing his tribute on Instagram, Lee described the recording as a memorable moment in his career.

Brett Lee’s tribute

“What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was,” Lee said. “For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity.”

He added that he felt ‘incredibly fortunate’ to have had the opportunity to work with her.

“I had the pleasure of writing and recording ‘You’re the One for Me’ with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for,” Lee wrote.

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A crossover project remembered

The collaboration was part of an effort to bring together artists from different backgrounds through music. In his autobiography My Life, Lee had previously compared Bhosle’s influence in music to that of soul legend Aretha Franklin.

Reflecting on their time together, he spoke less about the recording itself and more about her character. “What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was,” he shared. “For someone who had achieved so much, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity.”

Their connection did not end in the studio. Months later, they met again at the Sydney Opera House, where Bhosle gifted him a signed album, a small gesture that clearly stayed with him years later.

“My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time,” Lee added. “There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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