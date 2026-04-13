Asha Bhosle’s legend isn't just written in the melodies of the 12,000+ songs she recorded over an 80-year career; it’s also etched into the food that transcended boundaries. While the world knew her as the 'voice of love', she built a second empire as a savvy entrepreneur. Inspired by her deep-rooted love for the kitchen, she launched Asha’s, a prestigious restaurant chain that now spans 14 locations across two continents, proving that her taste for excellence was just as sharp as her famous soprano.