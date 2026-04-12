She wasn’t weighed down by her own legend and aura. If anything, she seemed to float above all those superlative labels and was fascinatingly curious, amused, fully present. Her voice, almost child-like, defied her 81-year-old frame at that time. She was in the city to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed on her during the 11th edition of the Dubai International Film Festival. She told us about how work was sacred for her.