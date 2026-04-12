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Veteran Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92 in Mumbai

Legendary playback icon leaves behind an unparalleled musical legacy

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Guinness-recognised singer’s eight-decade career reshaped Indian film music
Guinness-recognised singer’s eight-decade career reshaped Indian film music
Gulf News Archive

Veteran Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, has died at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

The 92-year-old iconic singer, whose career spanned more than eight decades, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

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Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar confirmed the news while speaking to the media outside the hospital, where Dr Prateet Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital was also present.

Dr Pratit Samdani confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, said: “My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 am, people can pay their last respects at her residence…” He added that the last rites will be held tomorrow at 4:00 pm.

The iconic singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

The development was confirmed by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who said she was undergoing treatment and requested privacy. Earlier, hospital sources had also indicated she was receiving care in the Emergency Medical Services unit after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a social media post, Zanai wrote: “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

Since news of her hospitalisation emerged, fans across the country have expressed concern and offered prayers for her recovery. Further details about her condition remain undisclosed.

Legendary voice of Indian cinema

Bhosle began her musical journey in 1943 and went on to become one of the most prolific and versatile playback singers in Indian cinema. She recorded songs in multiple Indian languages and remained a dominant voice across film music, private albums and live performances globally.

Awards and global recognition

Her contribution to music earned her several top honours, including the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest recognition in cinema.

In 2011, she was listed by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Enduring legacy

Bhosle’s extraordinary body of work and versatility made her one of the most influential voices in Indian playback singing, leaving behind a legacy that shaped generations of music lovers and artists.

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