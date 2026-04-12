Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle reassures fans as the singer receives treatment in ICU
Dubai: Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The 92-year-old was taken to hospital on Saturday evening, with sources telling Hindustan Times that she was admitted to the ICU following respiratory and cardiac concerns and was being closely monitored by a team of doctors.
Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed the news on social media, sharing a brief but reassuring update with fans. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy," she wrote. "Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."
The post drew an immediate outpouring of love from across the entertainment industry, with celebrities including Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sanjay Kapoor among those leaving messages of support and prayers for her recovery.
The news has prompted an enormous wave of public concern, a reflection of just how deeply Asha Bhosle is loved across generations of music fans. Her career in playback singing began in 1943, and over the decades that followed she became one of the most prolific and celebrated voices in Indian music history.
She has recorded thousands of songs across more than half a dozen Indian languages, spanning films, private albums and live performances both in India and internationally. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised her as the most-recorded artist in music history, a title that speaks to the sheer scale of her output over more than seven decades of active performance.
Among her many honours, she has won the National Film Award twice and the Filmfare Award seven times. She was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema, and was bestowed the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.
Fans and the wider industry are now waiting for further updates on her condition, with prayers pouring in from across the country and beyond.