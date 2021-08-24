Hollywood actor reportedly didn’t want to be treated differently during his visit

Tom Cruise at Asha's restaurant in Birmingham. Image Credit: twitter.com/ashas_uk

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise seems to be a big fan of Indian food, going by reports of his visit to a branch of Indian singer Asha Bhosle’s restaurant in the UK.

Cruise is currently filming in the country for the next instalment in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise. He apparently stopped by her restaurant ‘Asha’s’ and ordered a British favourite.

The restaurant tweeted: “Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again. The greatest compliment.”

According to a local news site, 59-year-old action star arrived at the eatery with five other people and a security crew but “insisted he should not be treated differently to anybody else.”

“The Top Gun actor spent two hours at Asha’s at 12-22 Newhall Street on Saturday night, August 21, while taking a break from shooting Mission: Impossible 7 in the Midlands,” read a report by The Birmingham Mail.

General manager Nouman Farooqui was quoted as saying that Cruise “wanted a meal just like any other guest and simply wanted to enjoy an authentic Indian meal.”

“He agreed to have his picture taken outside in a socially-distanced way and had his mask on for the first picture,” Farooqui told The Birmingham Mail. “He then took his mask off and said: ‘Take another one’.”

Bhosle, who also has branches of her restaurant in the UAE, posted a picture of Cruise at her Birmingham branch and expressed her happiness at his visit.

“I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha’s (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon,” Bhosle wrote.